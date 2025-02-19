Alexander Dugin describes the Riyadh negotiations as a significant breakthrough, highlighting that the new American administration’s openness has allowed Russia to clearly present its stance on Ukraine, ultimately leading to the political elimination of Zelensky.

The Riyadh negotiations are, unequivocally, a breakthrough. Even the composition of the negotiators, among whom, for example, the American side lacked the somewhat clumsy and tough Kellogg, speaks volumes. Trump sent those people to the negotiations who are most capable of understanding and hearing Russia’s position, and then conveying it to him personally.

It seems that Trump himself is very pleased with the initial results of the negotiations. The Russian side expresses cautious optimism. Clearly, no specific plan for resolving the Ukrainian issue has been discussed yet. However, it appears that our excellent group, led by Ushakov and Lavrov, has for the first time objectively, calmly, and with reasoned arguments conveyed the Russian position to the Americans. This is indeed a novelty, as there had been no negotiations previously, and Russia’s position in the US was conveyed in a completely distorted form. Therefore, this is not just a breakthrough but a monumental one.

Our brilliant diplomatic team has managed to convey Russia’s position on resolving the Ukrainian issue to Trump’s trusted agents. Photo: Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

It must be noted that we are dealing with an entirely different America, with an ideology diametrically opposed to that of the previous administration, as well as Obama, and even Bush Jr. and Clinton. For the first time in decades, perhaps longer, America has embarked on a completely different course. It is very important that these negotiations have likely made it clear that Russia and Putin have much in common with this America.

Therefore, I believe that the results of the first negotiations are very positive. I think the Russian side, among a variety of positions, clearly stated the unsuitability of Zelensky as a participant in the negotiations, logically citing his complete illegitimacy and ineffectiveness. And Trump clearly endorsed this, immediately after the first negotiations, stating that support for Zelensky in Ukraine is no more than 4%. Consequently, his participation in the negotiation process with Russia cannot occur. And this means that Zelensky has been dismissed by the US, and there will be elections in Ukraine.

Naturally, Zelensky began to panic. He bet on the Democrats, effectively participating in Kamala Harris’ campaign, and the Trumpists will neither forget nor forgive him for this. Accordingly, he has now aligned himself with the most aggressive Russophobic European leaders, who are now also panicking because their main support in the form of American globalists has collapsed. They do not know what to do, and they vacillate from one extreme to another: either they will send troops to Ukraine to fight Russia, as Starmer and Macron said, or not, as Macron is now saying.

Consequently, European globalists are now experiencing a manic-depressive psychosis, panic, and even agony. They realize that they now need to fight on two fronts. Both with us and with Trumpist America, which has effectively declared an ideological war on Europe: either they change their political leadership or they should blame themselves. Regarding their puppet Zelensky, whose main support has been knocked out from under him, his situation is simply catastrophic.

I do not think that Zelensky himself is mentally inadequate. Of course, it is not for me to judge, a thorough psychiatric examination is needed here. And when he ends up in our hands (and he will undoubtedly end up in our hands) and is tried for war crimes against Russia and the Ukrainian people, then we will find out whether he is ill or suffering from an addiction. As, for example, can now be determined about Saakashvili.

For now, I see in Zelensky’s words and actions the quite logical behavior of a person who has been written off. He apparently really believed in his role as a sovereign ruler and continues to play it to this day. Although, of course, he was never truly a sovereign ruler. But this role has come to an end; he can no longer play it — like an actor who has been dismissed from the cast. Yes, he tries to make some dramatic gestures, wringing his hands, saying that he will go to Riyadh and barge into these negotiations himself. Then he says: no, something went wrong, they won’t let me in. And although he continues to exploit the crisis for personal gain, it is already obvious to everyone: Zelensky is finished.

As for Ukraine, it is too early to talk about its future. The negotiations are just beginning, although it is already clear that elections must take place in Ukraine. The manner in which the elections will be conducted remains uncertain, particularly since artificially boosting Zelensky’s popularity beyond Trump’s assertion of only 4% support could prove to be a costly affair. Therefore, I think Ukrainian oligarchs and politicians have already rushed to Trump asking him to grant them a mandate to manage Ukraine on any terms, promising him anything.

So the obvious result of the first round of negotiations is the end of the Zelensky regime. But this, of course, does not mean that we have won. We need to continue our efforts, as victory will obviously not be gifted to us by Trump. But with Zelensky, it seems, it is all over.

(Translated from the Russian)