Alexander Dugin states that Zelensky’s conduct in the White House reflects a deep rift within the West.

The behavior of Volodymyr Zelensky during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump is indicative of a growing divide within the collective West, splitting it into two opposing poles: those who seek an end to the Ukrainian conflict and those who wish to prolong it, said Russian philosopher, political scientist, and sociologist Alexander Dugin.

“They simply kicked him (Zelensky - ed.) out of the White House. But this signifies something far greater than mere inappropriate behavior… This is a profound schism within the West. After Zelensky’s visit to the Oval Office in Washington, the collective West as a unified entity simply no longer exists,” Dugin said during his program Alexander Dugin’s Escalation on Radio Sputnik.

According to Dugin, the West has now split into two factions: Trump and his camp, who advocate ending the Ukrainian conflict, and the globalists, who seek to continue the war against Russia using Ukraine as their proxy.

“The West is fracturing before our very eyes… Gradually, globalist Europe, along with Ukraine and the Democrats in the U.S., is shaping a separate world order — one that is increasingly being rejected not only by America but also, step by step, by Europe itself,” Dugin added.

Earlier on Monday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov also noted that the collective West has begun to lose its cohesiveness, experiencing fragmentation and nuanced divergences in the positions of various countries and political blocs.

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky took place in Washington on Friday and devolved into a heated exchange. According to Fox News, Trump “threw Zelensky out” following a conflict in which the American leader felt disrespected. As a result, a planned deal on rare-earth metals between Washington and Kiev was canceled. Subsequently, several European leaders made statements in support of Zelensky.

(Translated from the Russian)