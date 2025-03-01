Alexander Dugin does not mince words.

It is still too early to draw far-reaching conclusions about what happened yesterday in the Oval Office of the White House. But it is already obvious that this was an event of grand scale. We will assess its consequences a bit later, but Trump has effectively already demonstrated that the war Biden started is not only meaningless to him but, most likely, a crime.

Of course, Trump and Vance have not yet explicitly framed it this way — that the war in Ukraine, which began three years ago, was a crime of the Biden regime. But yesterday, it finally became obvious to many in the West that supporting a bloody dictator who does not know how to behave, dress, or negotiate in a situation where he clearly lacks absolute advantage is itself criminal. This strategy of the Biden administration — confronting Russia — was in fact a provocation of nuclear war.

Zelensky is still trying to argue with Trump. And he is doing it very arrogantly.

In reality, it is not so much Trump and Vance severing ties with Zelensky. And who is he, really, for the American superpower to even bother dealing with him? He is a mere nobody, a deranged little agent of the previous globalist system — a cog in the machine that functioned obediently but failed to adapt to the rapid reorientation that has occurred in the United States. What has taken place now is a true Conservative Revolution that has turned the ideology and policy of the U.S. 180 degrees. And, as a result, it has shifted the geopolitical landscape.

In this new reality, Zelensky has simply been cast aside as useless toxic waste. The entire narrative of supporting the war in an unnecessary, meaningless Ukraine (a part of Russia, restructured by globalists into an anti-Russia for reasons only they understand) has effectively collapsed. Not only has Zelensky himself come to be seen, in the eyes of Trump, Vance, and the entire American public, as a ridiculous fool trying to defy the United States — bargaining, arguing, and making demands — but also, his entire position has been rendered untenable.

Naturally, such behavior is completely unacceptable to Trump. Yes, lunatics like him exist everywhere, but they are not admitted into respectable society. Although the people who created Zelensky, hired him, armed him, and financed him were once quite satisfied with this pig — he served them, and they used him. But power has changed hands, and the lackeys have failed to grasp that there is now a new master, new rules, and new interests. They continue to serve a master who no longer exists. And, of course, for the new master, this is highly irritating. So, it is entirely justified to send such obsolete, useless lackeys — incapable of adapting to the new realities — off to the stables, or better yet, to hell.

Simply put, Zelensky is finished. Ukraine is finished. There will be no more support from Trump. Though, of course, the remaining European segment of this globalist network will still try to keep this hopeless project afloat. But I believe that soon even the Europeans will realize that continuing this already-failed adventure is more trouble than it is worth. They will quickly change course and attempt to repair our Nord Stream connections.

The first consequences of Zelensky’s conversation with Trump did not take long to materialize:

Of course, we will deal with all of them gradually and carefully. First, we will achieve victory in Ukraine, since American support has practically ended, and without it, Ukraine poses no major problem for us. Once Ukraine is dealt with, we will, first of all, focus seriously on our own national revival, and second, settle accounts with those forces in the West that orchestrated all of this.

(Translated from the Russian)