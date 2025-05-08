⚡️ NEW EDITION FROM ARKTOS ⚡️

Guillaume Faye — Why We Fight: Manifesto of the European Resistance

Europe faces destruction through replacement, inversion, and surrender. Why We Fight is Guillaume Faye’s incendiary declaration of resistance, a manifesto forged in the furnace of decline and defiance. With unflinching precision, Faye identifies the enemies within and without: technocrats without roots, imported masses without loyalty, ideologues without honour. This book radiates urgency, demanding action shaped by identity, hierarchy, and destiny.

Its heart is a metapolitical dictionary of 177 vital terms, a lexicon for those building the new Imperium from the wreckage of the old. Faye fuses ancestral memory with Archeofuturist vision, forging a path across the twilight of civilisation towards a dawn shaped by will. Across the plains of Germania, the ruins of Rome, the forests of Hyperborea — the tribes stir again. Why We Fight speaks to those who feel the bloodline pulse beneath the pavement, who know that heritage is duty, and who refuse to forget who they are.