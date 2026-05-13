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Jln's avatar
Jln
1d

Betrayal of its base? 😂 Do you know any MAGA people? We’re 100% behind Trump. But you’re just a troll working for the man.

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Crash Bandicoot's avatar
Crash Bandicoot
18h

There's MAGA republicans and neo-con republicans. If you want to effect change, primary the neo-con republicans out of the party. If you don't want to do that, then the only other option is [insert fed post here]. This low iq accelerationism of "if the democrats win then things will get worse and we will rise from the ashes!" is nothing but wishful thinking. Things do not work like that. The UK is much worse off than the US politically and farther away from fixing things than the US. Creating worse conditions gives you nothing but worse conditions. Everyone understands the point about being a slave, the question is whether that's the solution to apply to a clear diagnosis. The way people are analyzing the situation is delusional and not aligned with reality. Every point that Fuentes lists is an hysterical exaggeration or did not happen.

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