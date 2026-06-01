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Andre-Hans von BREMEN's avatar
Andre-Hans von BREMEN
16h

Hanseatic Nordlandia has nothing in common with the invading Judeo-Latin collusion. We go back to our Solar Polytheist Roots. More on www.Nordlandia.nl Greetings from Flanders, the South-West border of Nordlandia... Andre-Hans von Bremen.

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Logos & Traditio's avatar
Logos & Traditio
8h

It's incomprehensible why there's so much debate and mixing of terms, unless there's a political agenda. To the unusual question, "Is Judaism the ultimate source of Western civilization?", we categorically answer NO. Furthermore, the two have nothing to do with each other. The West, at least its founding tradition, draws from three sources: Roman Law, Classical Greek Philosophy (through Saint Augustine and Saint Thomas Aquinas), and, of course, Christianity. Regarding the latter, we believe we have sufficient grounds to speak of a true Western culture (consistent with its founding tradition) where, after the Protestant Reformation, Catholicism was established, thanks to the Council of Trent. Ontologically, the common thread is clear. Anglo-Saxon countries, the USA in particular, have nothing Catholic, Roman, or related to Classical Philosophy. Children of the Enlightenment and mercantilism, they embraced the liberalism of the French Revolution and its Protestant Ethics. They are part of the Anglo-Zionist axis. They aspire to create a new theology, just as the Freemasons who founded their country desired.

As for Judaism, it has as much in common with the West as Buddha. It seems like a mockery. Those who denied and murdered the Son of God and whose objective is the destruction of Christianity (as the Talmud teaches) presume to establish themselves as pillars of the West. And there is much more to say. But the proposition of Christian Zionism is so absurd that we will leave it all to you. Perhaps that is why, dear colleague, the silence and lack of debate. No one questions the absurdity.

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