In this third episode of Werewolf, we welcome Arktos’ very own Constantin von Hoffmeister to ask him about his first book, Esoteric Trumpism, which explores the deeper culture-historical, political-philosophical and mythopoeic background of the Trump phenomenon. In Esoteric Trumpism, von Hoffmeister, educated and well-travelled in America, but dedicated to an Old World ‘long durée’ perspective on the typically New World phenomenon of Trump, reveals the larger historical forces at work in the irresistible rise, contrived fall and anticipated comeback of the Trump character. Thus, Trump, brash billionaire, cunning orator and golden boy poster child for all things American, is revealed as a larger-than-life force fitting the impending denouement of Hegelian World Spirit dialectics — and an authentic expression of Faustian America stepping across its final frontier.