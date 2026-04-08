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obi's avatar
obi
3h

exuse’mva it is 7000 years old civilization. And why are you referring to Trump as that he is the one making decisions and planning? He is no more then showman of this muppets show and never a plan maker…

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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
2h

First, there will be a season 2, although the delay might be a bit longer than usual. Actually, we may just have a hiatus in season 1, it is not over yet.

Second, for Iranians to have a successful defense and full-spectrum countermeasures (including the LEGO cartoon videos), they have started early, made the right decision early, and worked on the actual preparation early, especially for the digging deep part. The Revolution not only had wise leaders, but also good colonels and lieutenants. They surely have their share of traitors and soft-spines, but every civilization has this kind of weaklings. This kind of planning and doing things is very much against the concept of quarterly financial reports and just-in-time inventory management. The latter is a great achievement during peacetime, but a bad practice in wartime.

Third, pride and hubris are incompatible with military operations, as they are with many other things and affairs.

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