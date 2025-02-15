The speech JD Vance delivered in Munich carries the same explosive potential as the one Vladimir Putin gave there eighteen years ago. I am convinced that, after the bipolar and unipolar phases, the world community is now entering the multipolar phase.

As a transitional measure, the United States might attempt to establish a new conservative-oriented, partnership-based unipolarity against China as its geostrategic adversary — one that could even bring Russia onto the American side. However, I do not see this constellation as sustainable.

Perhaps Trump & Co. will dare to take the great leap forward and become the architects of the new multipolarity — one that would mark the end of the currently dysfunctional global institutions (such as the UN) and could usher in a new era of peace and cooperation for humanity. In doing so, they would etch their names indelibly into the great book of human history.

After all, to be conservative means to stand at the forefront of progress...

— Björn Höcke, prominent AfD politician, 15 February 2025