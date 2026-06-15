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Henry Solospiritus's avatar
Henry Solospiritus
1h

I hope not for revivals but for resurrections. There are many days I look to ancient Egypt. I see something there, waiting! It is quite beautiful.

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Amory Stern's avatar
Amory Stern
12h

Thank you for this translation of this essay. I have written the introduction to the English translation of "Early Days of World History," a work that is absolutely vital to a complete understanding of Spengler.

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