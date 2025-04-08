Alexander Dugin warns that only the creation of a Union State between Russia and Iran — modeled on the Russia-Belarus alliance — can serve as a salvational measure to prevent an unwinnable U.S.-Iran war fueled by neocon and pro-Israel interests.

The escalation of the conflict between the United States and Iran is a fact. Trump is shifting the priorities of U.S. foreign policy. For the previous administration — Biden and his like-minded globalists — the main priority was the war with Russia in Ukraine. For Trump, Israel is of far greater significance, and accordingly, the conflict between Israel and Iran takes precedence. The United States is becoming increasingly entangled in this war, and as a result, the escalation between Washington and Tehran is intensifying.

So far, the conflict is limited to an exchange of threats — primarily from Trump, who is already threatening Iran with bombings and the outright destruction of the country. But Iran is not Afghanistan, and it is not Iraq — it is a highly consolidated society. And launching a direct war with Iran, which Israel so desires and towards which Netanyahu is pushing Trump, could become a fatal trap for him.

This situation could severely weaken Trump’s position, including among his own supporters. A significant portion of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) base that Trump relies on supports Trump the pacifist — the one who promised his voters to end aggressive wars. Of course, not all of his supporters feel this way, but I believe more than half of Trump’s electorate does. And if he starts a new aggressive war — one that, incidentally, cannot be won — it could spell his downfall.

Of course, the United States could deliver a significant and very painful blow to Iran, but it is categorically incapable of winning this war. It would become a protracted, grueling conflict with no exit. And that is precisely why the neocons still remaining around Trump, along with representatives of the pro-Israel lobby — which is very powerful in the U.S. — are pushing him into this conflict. To bring about his political end by undermining his internal support. And this is extremely dangerous.

At present, Tehran is responding rather calmly and prudently. On one hand, it emphasizes the inadmissibility of military blackmail against a sovereign state, but on the other, it refrains from unnecessarily provoking the Americans, agreeing to negotiations on the nuclear issue. This, in a context where it is well known that Israel — Iran’s chief regional adversary — has possessed nuclear weapons for a long time. So why should nit Iran have them as well? There is no logic to this.

Even though Iranian authorities have for many years insisted that their nuclear program is entirely peaceful in nature, certain thoughts regarding nuclear arms do, of course, exist among Iranians. And rightly so — especially under conditions where they are being threatened by a nuclear-armed and aggressive Middle Eastern state — Israel — backed by the Americans.

So the question arises: whom should Iran rely on in such a situation? It would change much if Iran embraced the idea of forming a Union State with Russia, modeled on our union with Belarus. But the Iranian authorities are not yet ready for this, although perhaps it is the only way to avoid war. In any case, in this situation one must act in an avant-garde manner. And whoever acts less avant-garde will most likely lose.

Therefore, if I were in Iran’s place, I would take the looming threat extremely seriously. War is quite likely and could erupt very soon. And thus, not merely a strategic agreement, like the one recently signed between Russia and Iran, is needed — but the very idea of forming a Union State with us. That could be the salvational step. One must act ahead of the curve.

(Translated from the Russian)