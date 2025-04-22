Alexander Dugin argues that Donald Trump, disillusioned by the lack of progress in resolving the Ukrainian conflict on his own terms, is preparing for a unilateral withdrawal.

The Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, speaking on his program Escalation with Alexander Dugin on Sputnik Radio, said that U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a unilateral withdrawal from the conflict in Ukraine. According to Dugin, this is due to the parties’ unwillingness to accept Washington’s conditions for resolving the crisis, as reported by RIA Novosti.

Dugin noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to declare an Easter ceasefire was an independent move, not coordinated with Trump, and described it as a gesture of goodwill. However, according to the political analyst, the American leader chose not to react to Ukraine’s violation of the ceasefire, as he no longer needs excuses to exit the conflict.

The United States, it appears, is already preparing the infrastructure to implement a decision that has ripened. Trump and his circle have realized that it is impossible to force the parties to negotiate. Even while showing goodwill, Russia continues to defend its interests. At the same time, Kiev is acting provocatively, ignoring and insulting Trump.

Dugin added that none of the parties to the conflict, apart from the United States itself, is willing to support Trump’s proposals for resolution. According to him, this leads the American president to recognize that the crisis is not his war, and attempts to resolve it through conventional means are futile. As a result, Dugin claims, Washington is now considering the option of a unilateral withdrawal from the situation.

(Translated from the Russian)