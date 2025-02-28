US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. SAUL LOEB / AFP

Ahnaf Ibn Qais argues that President Trump & VP Vance have cut off Ukraine & so the war will gradually wind down in a few weeks & months with a decisive Russian victory.

Game Over!... BLOODBATH!

We all saw this mere moments ago when President Trump removed Zelenksy from the White House for refusing to control his tone of voice toward the Emperor.

The Ukrainian Comedian arrived at the White House with his usual Green camo getup & was probably expecting a very docile & confident Trump, eager to be a peacemaker & ready to make all sorts of concessions to the Banderites…

Instead, he got an assertive, confident & indomitable Trump, aware that the United States has all the cards, & can make its Ukrainian vassal submit.

"You don’t have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards," boomed the Emperor.

To which the disobedient vassal snidely responded: "I’m not playing cards."

The Emperor, incensed by this effeminate drivel, whipped the vassal thusly:

Yeah you’re playing cards. You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War III. You’re gambling with World War III. And what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country.

After several more Truth Nukes from the Emperor, & likewise from his Deputy Vance, he gave his disobedient comedian vassal & his client state this ultimatum:

You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out. If we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it will be pretty.

The comedian, ever the salesman for Globalist War, Death, & Destruction…

Knew that the jig was up. His body language & tone of voice spoke volumes, but so too did his silence at being brutally whipped worse than a Government mule in front of live television. ‘Ukraine’ from henceforth is officially lost.

America, which once promised to send everything over, including the kitchen sink, is now walking away from the negotiating table. The endgame for this is predictable:

Russia, dominant on the battlefield, will eventually, over several more weeks & months, attrit what remains of the Ukrainian military to death & then seek an unconditional surrender of the client state on its terms.

The comedian came to Washington to sign a Minerals Deal & plea for more money, equipment & weaponry from the Americans, which he would have funnelled to himself & his donor & special interest buddies for bribes & kickbacks…

Instead, the Emperor whipped him in front of the whole world, humiliating him in the process & showing everyone, once & for all, that Ukraine is irrelevant:

It is an Object of international relations, a client of the American Hegemon, who is the true Subject & guiding hand. Therefore, the former should Submit to its master & act accordingly, accepting its ignoble fate as a deraccinated resource extraction colony.

The comedian refused such a fate, gaslit by European leaders & Sleepy Joe Biden into thinking he is important & that his opinions matter in the grand scheme of things.

After today’s brutal Bloodbath, he will probably be revising those assumptions… not willingly, but rather under the bombardment of Russian munitions in his brand new bunker, far away from the field, ever narrowed slowly by Russian advances…

The DOOM Cometh…!