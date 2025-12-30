Arktos Journal

Alanna Hartzok
2h

Yes well democracy has a deep flaw, a crack in the Liberty Bell. As long as there was free land it worked. When no more free land the frontier closed in and wealth inequality grew into the monster it is that as destroyed democracy. We need a new form of democracy that I call Earth Rights Democracy.

