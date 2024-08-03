Arktos Journal

Lyss P. Hacker
Aug 3, 2024

I rejoice in this bright-coloured future. For the soldier war is the normal state of things … If I fall, it is the most honorable and beautiful death. - Paul von Hindenburg

For a warrior there is no other way than to live like a warrior. I think Ernst Jünger here is describing issues common man faces when he tries to be a warrior. Maybe it is better to study real warriors of not so distant past. There were plenty of them in warrior nobility of old Europe. This can also give some hints on how bad men of today really are.

