Alexander Dugin asserts that the West no longer exists as a unified entity, with Trump and Putin reshaping the world order through a conservative revolution, where Canada and Greenland may fall under U.S. control, parts of Eastern Europe belong to Russia, and Europe must either become great or disappear.

It is remarkable that President Putin and President Trump have finally spoken over the phone. This is a true breakthrough because the leaders of two great powers have initiated a dialogue. Naturally, the issues they discussed pertained to the global order. It is not fitting for the leaders of two great powers to speak of minor matters without first defining new parameters for the world order.

From Conservative Revolution to the Redistribution of the World

The fact is that a genuine conservative revolution has taken place in the West. Trump and his allies have radically altered the course of the collective West by 180 degrees. Moreover, the collective West as an entity simply no longer exists. Instead, there are now the United States — Great America — which has become great in the short period of Trump’s tenure, and, for the time being, there is still liberal, globalist Europe. But this is a regrettable misunderstanding; Europe must be brought in line with the broader multipolar model to which both Trump and Putin agree. As do Xi Jinping, the great ruler of Great China, and Modi, the great ruler of Great India. Therefore, Europe must either become great, or it will cease to exist altogether, and we will forget about it.

Today’s conversation between the two architects of the new world order carries immense significance. At the same time, Putin’s Russia remains unchanged, remaining the same as before. In fact, in a certain sense, it becomes a role model for the new Great America. Essentially, we are now moving in the same direction; only the Americans are doing so swiftly, with their characteristic brilliance, while we proceed gradually and carefully. Accordingly, I believe that the foreseeable future of the modern world is an alliance between Putin’s Russia and Trump’s America. However, before that happens, the most critical contentious issue must be resolved — the question of Ukraine.

Ukraine Is Ours. Period.

Ukraine must belong to us and no one else. Not to Europe and not to America. At the same time, it is entirely conceivable that Canada will become the 51st state of the U.S. — we have no objections. Or that Greenland will become American — we have no objections. And even if Western Europe becomes American, we probably won’t object too much either. As Putin once said, the European elites are merely puppies wagging their tails before their American master. Well, let them wag — it is ultimately of no concern to us. But Ukraine, Belarus, the Baltics, and part of Eastern Europe definitively belong to us in the new map of global redistribution. There are no questions about this.

As for the Middle East, Russia is taking a course towards establishing a union state with Iran. In this regard, we indeed find ourselves in contradiction with the United States. So what? It’s not a big deal. Yes, the Russia-Iran Union State will oppose the U.S.-Israel alliance. But in the end, we will inevitably find common formulas for a truce and zones of mutual influence in this confrontation.

Ukraine, however, should play no role in this equation whatsoever. Ukraine is ours — a part of Russia, period. Belarus is our ally, period. Iran is our union state, period. From there, we will construct a more nuanced balance of relations. And if Europe ceases to exist as a subject, then that is their own doing — they brought it upon themselves. I repeat: either Europe will be great, or it will simply cease to exist altogether.

(Translated from the Russian)