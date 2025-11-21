On the Escalation show of Radio Sputnik, Alexander Dugin dissects the accelerating split and collapse of the American elite under the weight of the Epstein scandal and Israeli influence, arguing that Trump’s slide into neoconservative wars could be met by a new wave of Russian assertion.

Radio Sputnik, Escalation Host: Let’s start with a topic that, so it seems, has been somewhat overlooked in the Russian media space, but if you dig deeper, there’s a whole lot to it: it involves the American elite and, as it turns out, even Russia. I’m talking about the case of Jeffrey Epstein, the former billionaire pedophile who was imprisoned amid a deafening scandal.

And here’s what’s interesting right now: Democrats and Republicans are at each other’s throats again. Democrats are pointing fingers at Trump, saying he was connected to Epstein. Trump responds: alright, let’s publish the lists, and you’ll see everything right away. They are butting heads, and in the meantime, an American publication has dug up a damning detail. In Epstein’s correspondence with his brother (seemingly from 2018), there is a direct statement: if you want real dirt on Donald Trump, ask Vladimir Putin.

And then everything suddenly falls into place. This is the perfect leverage! It explains the past elections, these elections, and all of Trump’s strange behavior in recent years.

Alexander Dugin: In general, the case of Epstein’s list is far from a secondary issue. First, it was one of Trump’s campaign slogans: that he was ready to publish the list of people who took part in pedophile orgies, where minors were subjected to absolutely monstrous violence, abuse, and humiliation. All this was accompanied by child trafficking, probably organ trafficking, and some kind of inhuman experiments on people on Epstein’s island. This horrified the American public for many years. Epstein was imprisoned, then died strangely in prison, allegedly committing suicide, but it turned out that several fragments were missing from the surveillance cameras, which simply disappeared from the footage. It is possible that someone went in there and that it was an unnatural death. His accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been imprisoned and is serving her sentence.

Trump actually linked the publication of Epstein’s lists to his election: vote for me, and I will publish them. Why is that? First, restoring justice and order comes first. Punishing the guilty is the second priority. But the most important thing in this situation is the political aspect, because according to Donald Trump’s entire election campaign and his first statements as president, the main figures on this list are leaders of the Democratic Party and representatives of globalist circles: Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Obama, Biden, and Kamala Harris. In other words, it is the top brass of the Democratic Party who took part in these orgies. And so, in fact, apart from the moral aspect, apart from social justice, there was also a political task — to expose and begin legitimate repression against political opponents. All of this was enthusiastically received by Trump’s electoral base, and everyone voted for it, applauded, and waited. But this is not just some group of people — this is America, you know?

At the same time, some completely unbelievable things began to happen. First, at some point, massive information began to circulate about these lists, that foreign special services, in particular Israeli intelligence, were behind this whole nightmare. Ghislaine Maxwell’s father turned out to be a Mossad resident in the US. Then came the information that Ehud Barak had attended these events. Overall, the picture that was emerging was that this was about Israeli intelligence gathering compromising information on the ruling American elite. And at this point, when it became clear that Israel’s influence on American politics would have to be exposed, in such a monstrous form, and this became public knowledge, at this very moment, Trump did not simply say, “let’s wait and see,” he said: there are no Epstein lists; they don’t exist, my enemies made them up. This is the so-called “hoax.”

This is accompanied by external issues as well: Trump’s support for Netanyahu, turning a blind eye to the genocide in Gaza, taking part in the bombing of nuclear facilities in Iran, support for neoconservatives, pro-Israel circles — such as the terrorist Lindsey Graham, Mark Levin, and others. And this is a shock to Trump’s supporters: how can this be? We voted for you, Israel wasn’t even there at first, there was no Israel. It’s just that Epstein, like many others, believed that all ethnic groups in America are equal. Ghislaine Maxwell is Jewish, Epstein is Jewish, and they were connected to a huge number of American Jews, but not only to them. And that’s why the ethnic factor or the geopolitical factor of Israel did not initially figure in Epstein’s lists, which is very important. But gradually, when this topic appeared on the periphery at the beginning of this year, a series of political events followed, and Trump’s supporters say: now it’s getting serious. What’s going on — have our politics been hijacked, and will Israel now tell us what to do because it has leverage over a compromised, criminal pedophile elite that rules our country? Come on, Trump, give us those lists quickly. And then Trump says “here you go” and hands out some nonsense — everything that was in the public domain. First to some bloggers, the bloggers started taking pictures, and then some incomprehensible story begins.

And then, pretty quickly, Trump says: there are no such lists, that’s it, they don’t exist. This is when the shock begins, first among his supporters, who say that Trump is probably on these lists himself. Then Musk starts saying that Trump was on Epstein’s island. Trump doesn’t deny it. Then there’s more: they say that he met Melania there on that plane. Next comes the story of the escorts. Then the real nightmare begins for Trump. And all this is being said not by some outsiders, but by his closest supporters: Alex Jones, Candace Owens, even Charlie Kirk started to wonder, and Tucker Carlson — that is, everyone. Against this backdrop, the Israeli factor, plus the pedophile lobby, plus the fight against political opponents — all of this has become intertwined into one inseparable tangle of American politics.

Host: Roughly speaking, who among these opposing sides currently has the initiative to attack with these possibly virtual, but most likely very real documents, lists, accusations, and so on? Just the other day, Trump lashed out at a journalist who tried to raise this issue in his usual style, saying that you don’t understand anything, you have nothing, you are unprofessional and are just trying to attach your negativity to the greatest administration in US history. So, roughly speaking, are the Democrats or the Republicans now better at hitting each other with this weapon?

Alexander Dugin: You know, it’s not just Democrats against Republicans anymore. There’s also MAGA — that’s about half of the Republicans, but not all of them. And half of the Democrats — like Bernie Sanders or Mamdani — are strongly opposed to Israel. The split has become multidimensional, multi-level: both parties are divided precisely on the Israeli issue. Right now, it’s the number one topic being discussed everywhere.

Trump has already started quoting microscopic figures from the anti-Israel camp. He recently quoted Nick Fuentes, an obscure far-right radical nationalist, openly pro-Russian, who just the other day couldn’t even gather 200 people for his stream. An ordinary niche, marginal figure. Now he’s suddenly a national hero with tens of millions of supporters because he speaks openly about it. And Trump comments: well, Fuentes was on Tucker Carlson — no big deal. In other words, he is already forced to play on several boards at once.

This is no longer Republicans vs. Democrats. It’s half of the Republicans vs. half of the Democrats. The cards are being dealt in a very complicated game of solitaire. The Democrats are shouting: publish the files! Trump replies: you’re in there, we’ll see everything now — and they fall silent. Then: why not publish them if only Democrats are in there? Because Republicans are in there too, including Trump himself.

Epstein’s list undermines the entire political elite, not just one party. The only ones who seem to have no compromising information on them are two “poor” people: Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene. But Trump himself is now excommunicating them from the Republicans and not letting them back into Congress and the Senate. It turns out that it’s everyone against everyone else.

The only ones left untouched are ordinary Americans who want justice. The entire elite — both parties, except for a few marginal figures — is up to its ears in it. If the list is published unedited, in its entirety, it will be the end of American history. Judging by the noise, it contains compromising information on everyone and proof that Israel organized this monstrous trap with minors to keep the entire top brass on the hook.

This is the bombshell of the century. Israel will lose any remaining prestige it has in the world. The political elite of both parties will never be able to clean up their image. Epstein’s island, his arrest, his strange death, Ghislaine Maxwell’s ever-changing testimony (from “I will testify before Congress” to “Actually, I won’t”) — this is a scandal that could destroy the United States as a project.

Republicans are now cleaning up their files, Democrats are cleaning up theirs. Everyone is ready to release “serious data,” but with their own parts blurred out, as the Democrats or Republicans will immediately release the other side’s data.

In principle, we are interested in everything being laid out in its entirety and as soon as possible — so that this anti-human clique, which has ruled the world for decades through blackmail and pedophilia, finally collapses into oblivion. Let honest people come along — Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson — and build something decent on these ashes.

For now, this is Epstein’s America, the America of the island, the America of these monstrous splashes of the elite — it has already discredited itself in its own eyes. Trump is part of this process. It was easy for him to say, “There are no files, it’s a Democratic ploy.” The Democrats pick up on it: “Yes, a trap for the Democrats” — and the circus begins. If he does publish them, the Democrats will cry “Republican fake.” He has already changed his position twenty times.

Therefore, if our intelligence services really do have something, now is the time to think about how to push the process forward at a critical moment and, perhaps, make some of it public. This would be extremely timely. Such an opportunity does not come along every day.

Host: One of Trump’s most high-profile and significant military-political projects in recent weeks is what they call the “liberation” of the Caribbean Sea from drug cartels: controlling deliveries, periodic footage of the US the military firing at suspicious ships. All this looks like a clear threat hanging over Venezuela.

Recently, a Russian plane flew to Venezuela — with a stopover, it seems, in Africa — and it immediately became clear that some serious documents had been signed.

This story is pushing both sides to the limit. Journalists are stirring things up: what will happen to Maduro, what will happen to Venezuela itself. And Trump, in his trademark style, declares that Venezuela wants to talk to him personally. I emphasize: not to the United States, but specifically to Donald Trump.

So, Alexander Gelyevich, what are your expectations for the development of events in Venezuela?

Alexander Dugin: First, I think Trump is preparing to invade Venezuela. Perhaps this will happen in parallel with an invasion of Colombia. And we see that a color revolution has begun in Mexico against the Morena party and Claudia Sheinbaum, who opposes American hegemony. In fact, the leaders of Colombia, Mexico, and Venezuela, despite all the differences between these three fairly large powers, are all opposed to US hegemony.

Trump started out well, but he will end badly. He wanted to attack Greenland and Canada, which would have been great because they are globalist territories, and that’s very good. That’s the North. That was Ted Cruz’s idea. It was a great start. But, unfortunately, he decided to move on to the South — against those regimes and currents in Latin America which represent very sound, sovereign positions. Yes, they are leftists, but they are anti-globalists and stand for sovereignty — Venezuela, and today, paradoxically, Colombia, which was the main ally of the US at the previous stage, as well as Mexico.

That is why Trump wants to carry out a coup in all three of these countries at once. There is unlikely to be a mass landing of troops, but most likely the Americans will launch a missile strike on decision-making centers, at least in Venezuela. It looks very likely; they are preparing for it. Of course, the whole drug trade story is complete nonsense, just a cover. The main synthetic drugs are produced in the US itself, and the CIA is behind it. If they wanted to stop supplying these drugs, it would be quite easy to do. It’s their own navy. But they need war. Now they have a Department of War headed by Hegseth. They need a defeat.

In short, Trump has become just another Biden, Bush, Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Obama — the same absolutely hegemonic aggressive force, only with the individual senile madness of an active businessman who says whatever comes to mind. The style is different, but in essence, it is an even more aggressive policy, even more dictated by neoconservatives. I think we need to be more careful with the Neoconservatives, who are banned in the Russian Federation, because this movement is fundamentally destructive for us and for all of humanity.

So, Trump is currently pursuing a neoconservative policy: he has turned his attention to the countries of the South and is planning a series of invasions, interventions, coups, and regime changes in Latin America. And he hasn’t forgotten to put pressure on us, promising 500% tariffs on anyone who trades with us. In short, he is trying to fight on all fronts. If he is fighting us, we need to impose some tariffs on him too. There are, by the way, some things for which others depend on us, such as rare earth metals, nuclear energy.

Therefore, I think that we need to stop simply defending ourselves and pursuing a reactive policy, saying that Ukraine is ours, we are here and we will fight here, and the rest can burn in blue flames. No, don’t let it all burn. We must resist this aggressive, completely insane neoconservative America everywhere. On all fronts — helping Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, anyone who has problems with America, we must help them. Because they are doing the same thing, unabashedly, cynically, without even trying to hide it. They are at war with us and pretend to be above the fray.

We can also pretend to be above the fray. We will send our drones and our new weapons to Mexico, Venezuela, and Colombia. And at the same time, we will say: let us be brokers of peace for you, so that you do not lose your South American lands. We invite you to Kamchatka, Chukotka, and Taymyr.

In this whole story, Russia can play with America as a pair. Not just fighting off what Trump is dragging us into, solving partial problems in our own backyard. We need to understand: no one will leave us alone. So let’s declare that this is our war too. Venezuela is our friend, Colombia should also be counted among our friends, Sheinbaum is our friend. And let’s think about what we can do. For example, can we stage a color revolution in the United States itself? Could we somehow launch drones across the border from Mexico — not with drugs, but with something else? “Americans, surrender, join the Russian Orthodox imperial majority! Or join BRICS!” I am making this up and exaggerating, of course.

But the fact is that this is so frightening to our consciousness. We have been at war with America throughout our history — and we periodically find ourselves in the capitals of European states. We never made it to London, though. Maybe that’s the problem, that we never made it. We need to drop the blinders of non-interference, this kind of cunning: we have a cunning plan — we’ll just squeeze one village, and then we’ll make peace again. No one is falling for that anymore; they’re just wiping their feet on it. Now is the time for grand narratives.

If Trump attacked Canada and Greenland together with Denmark and the European Union, I think we should support Trump and say: let us advise you on the best way to annex Canada or Greenland. We have polar explorers and specialists. And if they attack those they shouldn’t — Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela — then we need to pursue a proactive policy.

The West is waging an all-out war against us. We are the targets of this war, and it is direct and harsh. Weapons, threats, pressure, and sanctions are coming from the West. We need to reach an equivalent level of exchange: you give us something, we give you something. Right now, they have Mexico, Venezuela, Ukraine, and Europe. Let’s do the opposite: Mexico, Venezuela, and Colombia for us, Ukraine for us, Europe for us. They will say, “Have you gone completely mad?” We will respond, “You are doing the same thing.” Let’s make a change. Canada and Greenland to you, and we’re like: oh dear, we just need to win back the DPR, and then we’ll stop. We have no reason to stop. They see how modest and peaceful we are, and they just push ahead without paying any attention.

I think we need to change our attitude towards the world. Now we are strong enough, sovereign enough, and have withstood all serious tests. From now on, we can only grow stronger in rebuilding the state, society, economy, and military industry. We need to intensify our work with partners in the multipolar world. It feels like we have just awakened to who we are and what kind of world we live in. Before that, there were hallucinations and historical unconsciousness. And now many countries are coming to a civilizational self-awareness. The main theme of the huge forum in Shanghai was the return of Chinese society to traditional values, to Confucianism. We are doing the same thing, and so is India.

We need to wake up more actively. Officials who are not suitable for this need to be replaced calmly — older people can take a rest. And those who meet the challenges of the new era, in which Russia is revealing its enormous, until now frozen potential, must find embodiment in people of the appropriate spirit. I meet them at all levels of government — more and more every day. There is a real rotation of elites taking place. People who are becoming the bedrock of our system are no longer scandalized by avant-garde strategies on the American continents. Their consciousness is ready for this. The question is: are there resources? Resources arise as the project progresses. We need a powerful, comprehensive Russian project.

We are not alone in this world; we have civilizations that are friendly towards us. And we will let the West live in peace — after we punish it, humble it, and put it within its natural boundaries. We must deal a strategic defeat to globalism so that there will never again be even a hint that someone will tell others how to live. We must put them in their place — the honorable place of “America First” among equals, not master and servant. This conversation will not work with us, China, India, the Islamic world, or Africa.

Right now, it’s something like this: Trump says, “Get out, I don’t like this guy in Venezuela, this one in Colombia, this woman in Mexico — let me overthrow them, otherwise Hegseth will come and set up a Department of War.” We must resist this. Otherwise, we will allow it here, and then we will allow it there. We must all stand up and resist. And then say: we are above the fray and we can help you resolve your situation.

Of course, it’s good that it’s not us now. But even if today it’s not us, tomorrow it will be us. Yesterday, it was the Iranians, Syrians, Hezbollah, Yemenis — now it’s Venezuela. And then there will be no one left, and no one will stand up for us. So this plane you’re talking about — one, two, as many as you like. Let there be lots of our planes heading for Venezuela, Mexico, and Colombia. What’s in them — I don’t even know.

Host: Allow me to add one more country: I have personally been following Nicaragua for many years. We do not have such close contacts with any other country in the Central American basin. Vladimir Putin calls regularly, delegations fly back and forth. In 2014, they recognized Crimea, then recognized the referendums held three years ago. Ukraine, as I recall, even withdrew its embassy. I am following what is happening there very closely. So in this sense, sticking a poker into the very heart of America’s backyard and stirring everything up there is absolutely the right thing to do; there is no other way out. Your words are simply amazing, correct, one can only agree with them.

Still, I would like to ask you to comment a little more on Mexico: could they eventually stage a color revolution, some kind of “peaceful” revolution or something along those lines? After all, everything is positioned nicely: against corruption, against cartels — who would be against that? For many decades, Mexico has been associated with precisely that. Is something like that possible? Law enforcement agencies are beginning to take active measures; we can recall past campaigns when candidates were shot live on air. Is it a very difficult country?

Alexander Dugin: It’s complex and difficult, of course, but now we are talking about supporters of the US, Soros groups, storming government buildings, demanding the abdication of the most popular political force — Morena. Yes, everything is difficult for them, but the US itself is behind these cartels — that was their strategy. The creation of a huge drug trafficking system correlated with the CIA throughout Latin America, and beyond. Even during the occupation of Afghanistan, it was the official occupation of the US military: poppy plantations, supplying Europe — a huge business. And it is not the drug lords themselves who control it, but their curators from the CIA. The US is to blame, globalist policy is to blame. That is why they use it on both sides. The fight against the cartels is wonderful; all normal, healthy forces are against them.

But we cannot solve the problem of drug dealers in Mexico. But we can support the existing legitimate government. Support from Russia is a very big thing. Russia is a huge country, we have a lot, we can’t even imagine how much. We haven’t really audited our capabilities yet — neither in terms of territory, nor wealth, nor human potential, nor social technologies. And relations with Mexico are at zero. Things are better with Nicaragua, but not with Mexico. We feel that it is not our business. How is it not our business? Canada is indeed not our business, but Mexico is. Latin Americans are good people who have suffered from this monstrous North American society; huge territories have been taken away from them.

And that is why we need to pursue a proactive policy. Maybe Claudia Sheinbaum needs something that we have. We simply haven’t asked and haven’t offered anything, haven’t thought in that direction. Our embassy sits there, issues visas to the Gonzales’, and that’s it. We need to return to Latin America, as in Soviet times: to understand who has what power here, where to dig, where to put things, where to send planes, helicopters, parachutes, technology, or a couple of political strategists. We have hundreds, thousands of them idle. We no longer need PR within the country: people already understand everything and vote correctly. But we have bred political strategists, so let’s send them to Mexico, Venezuela, Nicaragua. They can help on the external front.

We will not solve the drug trafficking problem until the Americans withdraw their networks — but that is another matter. But in geopolitics, in worldview, in traditional values, in technology, in resources, we can help. And tell the Mexicans: support Venezuela and Nicaragua. We should care about everything in the world.

Host: Imagine if they announced: we’re going to dig another canal! Mexico is too far away, okay, but in Nicaragua there is a lake that environmentalists are always shouting about: oh no, you can’t dig there. Can you imagine an alternative to the Panama Canal as a project like that?

Alexander Dugin: Of course, let’s dig something, lay something, cut some cables — let’s do something good or, unexpectedly, something not so good.

But we must be active. Russian people should be everywhere now: in the Arctic, in Antarctica, among the penguins, in Papua New Guinea. If we are building a multipolar world, we must be everywhere and understand all the mechanisms. Mexico is a huge country right next to our main opponent. We shouldn’t slip out of there.

The main thing is to look optimistically toward our Russian future, to fight tirelessly for victory, to believe in our leadership, which has taken the right path, and to contribute to the awakening of our people and society.

