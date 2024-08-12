Arktos Journal

Lyss P. Hacker
Aug 13, 2024

This is a great essay, but it has one deficiency. It is written during time when this consumer-bourgeois system seemed "spiritually" problematic, but materially superior, with all it's comforts, material abundance, etc.

But now it is clear that even materially this system was from the start a big Bubble, now called Everything Bubble, basically a huge Ponzi Scheme. Great Reset, Great Taking, etc. all have big emphasis on ending this Ponzi Scheme.

This system was basically dysfunctional from the beginning, and during last few decades it basically lives on life support. Moral of the story is that spiritual trumps material. In order for the system to be materially functional, it first has to be spiritually functional.

