8h

If we grasp that Israel is currently in a 'Hasbara' phase, then this backtracking by its lapdog-in-chief makes sense. Basically, this is a moment of retreat and 'walking it back,' perhaps a shifting of plans—a strategic detour driven by the 'noticing' that is spreading across social media against the Khazarian controllers. Doing Israel's bidding and then showing up at Mass seems to be the modus operandi; and while I might hope for a shift in the fraudulent Trump administration's direction, it seems unlikely.

Thank you, Dr Dugin, for once again taking a complex set of figures, events, and circumstances and making it make sense.

Trump has turned out to be one of the most complicated figures in world history in the last 100 years. This is due to the fact that he changes course so dramatically and fundementally, as though he were two contrary personalities occupying the same body, the one saying and doing things the other disavows. Consequently, he has been celebrated and reviled almost in the same breath by his supporters. Influencers like Nick Fuentes have sharply risen in popularity recently precisely for this reason -- he loved Trump but now hates him. And, like it or not, Fuentes speaks for a lot of the MAGA base.

Your cautious assessment of Trump's latest pivot, away from unipolar and back to multipolar, is very helpful. We cannot fully trust Trump to follow through on his original MAGA vision since recent history has proven him to be highly protean -- even capricious -- and, so, we must take what we get: a wild man who wields unprecedented power, being sometimes nice, but other times not so nice, to those who brought him to that power.

He's not the leader we wanted, but he's one we have.

