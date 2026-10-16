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2033ICP's avatar
2033ICP
Oct 16

All life doesn’t matter to BLM. When BLM matter too much everything will be black.

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BalkanNS's avatar
BalkanNS
4d

Going by the English language version of “ racism “ being power plus privilege, anti-White racism is the only racism that actually exists.

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