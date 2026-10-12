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Mikhail Rogov's avatar
Mikhail Rogov
Oct 12

The uniting of people across the globe has led to a process of homogenisation that we view with horror. Today, whatever becomes universal is invariably superficial, trivial and indifferent. People strive for this homogenisation as if it were to create unity amongst people. Films from the capital cities are screened on tropical plantations and in northern fishing villages. Clothing is the same everywhere. The same manners, the same dances, the same sports, the same fashionable expressions; a mishmash composed of concepts from the Enlightenment, Anglo-Saxon positivism and theological tradition prevails across the globe. Expressionist art was the same in Madrid as it was in Moscow and Rome. World congresses serve to reinforce this levelling, as they strive not for the communication of diversity, but for a commonality of religion and worldview. Races are intermingling. Historically established cultures are breaking away from their roots and rushing headlong into a world of technologically advanced economies and empty intellectualism.

— Karl Jaspers, 1931

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