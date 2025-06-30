Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DD's avatar
DD
1dEdited

Good Morning! I too am familiar with the work of Halford Mackinder.

Parenthetically, I recall Professor Dugin's note about "The Operating System", lamenting that this way of the world could impede what some of us regard as the beneficial conversion to Multipolarity.

Mackinder's thesis is located and bounded by the Anglo-Saxon thesis, which I prefer to call Anglo-Norman since nearly all of it derives from the 1066 Viking Conquest of England and the form of government then created by William I "The Conqueror" "The Fatherless" (<-euphemism).

In its expansion to the physicality of Earth. culminating in the 19th Century, I prefer a label formed of two Norwegian words, "Viknes" denoting both the physical, spiritual, and sociological origin of this scheme which, you may be surprised to learn, has maintained itself for nearly a complete millennium.

This in itself is the baleful influence which, now staring at an irremediable financial deficit, caused the invocation of the Malthusian Doctrine (exposed by the Covid Nonsense, the Ukraine Nonsense, and the New Zion Nonsense, all agents of destruction on a grand scale) which basically aims to clean the world of its majority demographic class: leaving free the "elite" to enjoy whatever may be left (which isn't much).

But what ALL of this ignores is the 17,000 year old Siberian Migration to the then unknown Americas, incubating a population with very different ideas, in particular its development of the Sentimental facilities which we can contrast with the driving quality of the Mental belonging to the Viknes Five Eyes, the Black Nobility of Western Europe, and other closely-related societies.

Through this lens, and taking the modern world as the ultimate development of Western Thought, and observing the Chaotic quality of Western Geopolitics, it may actually be time to draw a line under our intellectual heritage and look at other regions for solutions. Professor Alexander's complaint about the Operating System is. I think. relevant. Unless and until we can see what Africa, Native America, and Oceania have to offer, and I should include in this both Old and New Siberia, there can be no retreat from the Abyss.

Our Western Mentality has led us to the Brink.

My thesis is being developed elsewhere but needs my time to reach publication quality. I hope that the above note can be treated urgently.

My debt to Professor A. is almost boundless and the above a small "payment on account",

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Arktos Journal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture