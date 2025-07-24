Alexander Raynor, in his summary of the Éléments discussion panel on the racial question, explores how mass immigration and far-left ideologies have re-racialized French society, marginalizing Whites while anti-White racism remains taboo.

Since races officially no longer exist (according to some), they are rarely seriously discussed in mainstream political discourse unless, of course, it is to blame White Europeans for all of society’s problems. In an increasingly atomised society, the identitarian community, even clan, focuses more and more on the most visible of common denominators: skin color. Violence and hatred, alas, too. In the face of this phenomenon, ‘anti-racism’ has become a true state religion. But it is not a universal religion because it excludes by ideological principle a category of victims that is increasingly important: the Whites. The team from the magazine Éléments, gathered around Patrick Lusinchi for a new issue of ‘Cette année la’ (‘That Year’) on TV Libertés, focuses on this denial of reality.