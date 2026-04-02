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Bob
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Dugin is correct, it is about Eschatological workings that most people including Christians in this country are largely unaware of...the hypocrisy of Jesus words juxtaposed to Gaza genocide was something I could not let slide, nor any other human being let slide....as for the inverse term of antisemitism.....seems the occupiers genociding their neighbors is the REAL anti-semitism.....

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