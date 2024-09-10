Arktos Journal

Lyss P. Hacker
Sep 10, 2024

Just to give more context to the essay, this is from Deutsches Volkstum, Nr. 11, 1938.

This is great essay which gives perspective which is superior to those which are often heard on the contemporary Right.

First, European man rebelled against his masters. It is not that he was just mislead by external forces or that only his masters became corrupt. These men were white - something to think about for white nationalists.

Second, Evola writes that "the peaks may remain pure and untouched". If Europe finds itself at the end of the cycle and the start of the new cycle is near, there is possibility that those "peaks" are intentionally guiding processes of dissolution so that eventually new cycle might be started. In other words, all of the "negative" phenomena around us are maybe not just caused by evil elites taking away our supposed freedom. Most of these "elites", or at least those who most of us can perceive, are normal men and women.

