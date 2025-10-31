Arktos Journal

Joanna Martin
5h

In the US, telling the "right" Lies became a virtue which showed that one is on the "right" side of an issue. Some 45 years ago, I had a job in a government department. A "Minority Person" (MP) was hired to head my unit. Immediately, those on the "right side" in the department started chanting that the MP was hired because of the MP's qualifications, not because of the MP's minority status. This was chanted over & over - and those doing the chanting preened their moral virtue as they chanted the approved lie. It was not acceptable to point out the truth - that the MP was not qualified for the job. This was the first time I recognized that saying things which were obviously false was seen as a good thing.

How did this sorry state of affairs come about? With the advent of Pragmatism in the last quarter of the 19th century, Americans were conditioned (in the public schools, etc.) to abandon the concept of Objective Truth. Thus, Americans became a demoralized people who say whatever they need to say to get the result they want. And that's who they are today. Few even understand the concepts of "True" and "False".

It's the belief system of Americans which destroyed our Country. Since People seem to be generally incapable of metacognition; they have to be conditioned into accepting a new belief system which is based on Truth and Transcendent Principles. We are rapidly running out of time. By cutting off food stamps (which allow people in America to get food paid for by the federal government), the evil ones in our federal government are inciting the welfare parasites to resort to violence. Thus, we see on the internet people threatening to "eat you white people" if their food stamps are cut off.

