There are three possible ways of understanding the concept of race: as a reference to reality; as a reference to a certain order of scientific knowledge; or, finally, as a “myth.”

According to the first acceptation, the awareness of the value of race is betrayed already in a whole series of norms which can be found in ancient civilizations, especially wherever the system of castes and the laws of endogamy ruled, norms which in part continued up until relatively recent times in the traditions proper to the aristocracies. This racism was not theorized, but lived. Thus, it rarely happens that one encounters, in the ancient world, the word “race”: one did not feel the need to speak of race in the modern sense, because one had race. One was more strongly interested in the mystic forces which could be felt behind the forces of the blood and of the gens: as in the patrician Roman, and in general Arya, the cults relative to the Lares, the Penates, and the archegetes heroes. There was a very clear idea of the necessity of preserving the blood, of maintaining and transmitting a precious and irreplaceable patrimony connected to the blood in its integrity. Therefore, in various cases, the contamination of the blood appeared to be a true sacrilege. In the Orient, especially in Japan, very precise forms of racism of this kind live and rule even today.

The word “Anthropology” originally signified the science of man in general, taken in his physical and spiritual completeness. The term was used in the ancient world with such a significance especially by Aristotle, and it was conserved also in certain Western philosophical schools, up to the time of Kant. But in the development of Western culture a gradual change of point of view came about. One was accustomed ever more to consider man, not as a privileged being in creation to be understood above all on the basis of his origins and of his supernatural essence, but as one of so many natural and, in the end, even animal species. Thus, Anthropology ended up taking on a new meaning: it was no longer the science of man as such, but of man as a being of nature, to whom it was possible to apply classificatory methods similar to those used in Zoology and Botany: Anthropology became a natural science of man.

By such a route, ever greater attention was brought to the corporeal and physical differences of human beings, and one arrived gradually at a consideration of the various races of humanity. Thus the idea of race became familiar in modern Anthropology, and defined itself increasingly through various elements furnished by biology and by genetics. Race, therefore, became a scientific concept, not to say a scientistic one: it founded itself on knowledge of “positive” character obtained by the classificatory and experimental method.

In the third place, we have race as a “myth” — and it is above all in these terms that the idea of race has taken form in Europe in the last quarter century, and has thus come to play a role in renovative political movements, first in the early days of National Socialism and then in Fascism itself. When we say “myth,” we do not mean a simple fiction, the arbitrary offspring of the fantasy, but rather an idea which principally draws its persuasive force from non-rational elements, an idea which has worth for the suggestive force which it condenses, and thus for its capacity to translate itself, finally, into action.

Alfred Rosenberg, who is one of the most official exponents of the new doctrine, presents the new theory of race in these terms: as a “new myth of life” called upon to create a “new type of life,” and so, of State and of civilization.

The sum of its single elements and of its single motifs does not alone suffice to explain the mysterious force of a passion. In the same way, “myth” transcends the various elements which compose it, be these scientific, philosophical, or historical — the elements from which it is drawn and with which it claims to justify itself. And for this, the analysis worked by a coldly rationalist critic on a myth leads to little or nothing. It never reaches the deepest nucleus, the intimate necessity, the fact of sentiment, which grants support and force to the myth itself. This applies also to modern political forms of the theory of race: these forms, certainly, lay claim to historical, philological, anthropological, philosophical, biological, even juridical and religious, bases. But there is something more, beyond all of this, something with respect to which all of this has nothing but a “functional” meaning. This “something more,” this “differential,” in the highest forms of modern racism, should be understood as something which has arrived to us and which has conserved itself in the profound meaning that blood and race held for ancient, traditional man: as the reemergence — in new forms of expression, making use of the most various materials — of an internal heredity, which seemed to be dissipated in the development of various civilizations of modern type.

What formulations the doctrine of race ought to have if it is to be well cognizant of this, its deepest root, the wellspring of its power as myth and “idea-force”; from what deviations it must guard itself; what use ought to be made in it of contributions of anthropological, and, in generally, strictly scientific character; by what route it might reflect the traditional spirit, while at the same time expanding the potential of Fascism as a restorative revolution — we have spoken of all this in our book Synthesis of the Doctrine of Race (ed. Hoepli, 1941). The task that we propose to ourselves in this work [The Myth of the Blood] is another: we wish to trace a kind of genesis of racism, or, better say, of the various motifs which figure in it, after having clearly defined their meaning; we wish to give a sense to the wellsprings that have nourished this “myth,” of the influences which have gradually favored its formation and affirmation in the most recent history. […] Precisely from the multifarious variety of the influences which the racist myth has gathered and has crystallized within a central nucleus, this myth has drawn its most recent meaning as a Weltanschauung, that is, of a general vision of life. […]

In its essence, racism rests on two fundamental principles:

1) Humanity, humankind, is an abstract fiction. Human nature is fundamentally differentiated and its differentiations correspond to blood, to races. There stands amongst the various races a fundamental inequality — not an inequality determined by external causes, but an inequality of nature. Inequality, not equality, is the original datum and the normal condition.

2) To each one of these racial differentiations of human type corresponds a determinate “spirit,” which constitutes its internal aspect — and, according to some, also its formative cause: in which case this “spirit” is the counterpart of that which manifests itself in the physical characteristics of a race and which stands at the basis of the form proper to its civilization, to the creations and to the deeds of those individuals which compose it.

To these two fundamental principles, one might add a third, somewhat in the quality of a corollary:

3) A race can keep itself more or less faithful to its spirit and to its type, it can correspond more or less to its original characteristics. A race can therefore be more or less “pure.” The purity of race is subjected to special laws, maxims such as that of heredity and of the non-mixing of blood. The importance attributed to the purity of race in a people might be indicated by these words, excised from certain official directives for racial education in Germany: “Peoples and civilizations can truly acquit the mission entrusted to them when they realize in their history the tasks defined by their race — that is when they tend to their proper ends, commencing from their proper nature. Every mixing with races which are physically or psychically foreign signifies, for every people, a betrayal of its proper task, and, in the end, a decline.”

According to the likeliest conjectures, the word “race” comes from radix, thus proving itself etymologically equivalent to the word “stock”: both words refer to the continuity of the originating lineage, which produces individuals always like to each other. Whence the current definition: “race is a living unity of individuals of common origin with equal bodily and spiritual characteristics” (Woltmann): “Race represents a human group which, for a commonality of physical characteristics and of psychic qualities which are proper to it, distinguishes itself from every other human group and generates elements which are always similar to one another” (Günther), or, yet more concisely: “race is a hereditary type” (Topinard).

Taking this as our premise, let us say something regarding the most distant antecedents of racism. We might observe in the first place that certain of the starting points of the racists, certain of which are of no little moment, can already be found in the theory of planetary and zodiacal influences, a doctrine which dates back to the eldest antiquity. It was a traditional teaching that not only individuals, but also various peoples are differentiated by way of supersensible influences, connected to the stars and to the spiritual forces of which the stars are, according to this teaching, the symbolic manifestations: and as the appearance of men and of the races on earth were connected to such influences, one might through their study come to an already almost racist classification which comprehends the temperament, the character, the tendencies, the physical constitution, and sometimes even the color, of the peoples. In this connection, the points of reference were either the seven planets or the twelve signs of the Zodiac. We owe to Ptolemy a Zodiac-based classification which, as Guéydan de Roussel has justly noted, “is the fount of all the dualistic and multiplistic classifications encountered afterward. Thus, for example, the great dualistic classifications based on the nineteenth-century principle of conquering races and races destined to be subjected, into diurnal peoples and nocturnal peoples, into masculine races and feminine races, are already found implicitly in the divisions of the Zodiac into signs that command signs that obey, in diurnal signs and nocturnal signs, into masculine signs and feminine signs.”

We therefore find already in antiquity the idea of differences between human beings which are innate, congenital, and, to a certain degree, even “fatal,” because they draw their origin from a state anterior to the human state. Thus, for example, we find a tradition, also a Roman tradition, that whoever were connected to the influences of the sun would be dominus natus, the man destined naturally and fatally to dominion.

This is an excerpt from Julius Evola’s The Myth of the Blood , brought to you in English by Arktos Now available in audiobook on Amazon

The ancient Biblical tradition too has certain racist elements in the theory of descendance of the principal peoples of the earth from the three sons of Noah: Ham, Japheth, and Shem. We are dealing therefore with three lineages differentiated not only in matters of blood and body, as distinct “seeds,” but also in matters of spirit, given that one of these bears a “curse,” and another a “predilection.” From Ham, a name which also means heat, multitude, the “torrid” race of the Hamites, of the ancient peoples inhabiting Egypt and the eastern Mediterranean, of the Phoenicians and the Ethiopians, etc.; from Shem, Noah’s firstborn, were derived the Semites — the Jews, the Assyrians, the Caldeans, etc.; and finally, from Japheth, were supposedly derived the principal lines of the white race, the Celts, the Scythians, the Medeans, up to the Greeks and the Romans.

Proper to the Biblical tradition is also another racial classification, referring back to the twelve Jewish tribes which were supposedly dispersed throughout the world, thus giving rise to distinct stocks. Quite singularly, certain English circles, and traditionalist to boot, have had no difficulty in making these Jewish views their own in the present day; the result is a racism sui generis, which maintains the idea that the most ancient Brittonic stocks are derived from one of those tribes.

It is little known that Emperor Julian — or, as he is also and abusively known, Julian the Apostate — was a decided subscriber to the racist idea, to such an extent that Cyril felt constrained to write a work in refutation of its theses. Emperor Julian upheld the thesis of polygenism; considering Teutons, Phoenicians, Scythians, Ethiopians, and other peoples, he refused to believe that the physical and spiritual differences which these present might be derived from external factors, from environment, climate, etc.: he held rather that it was necessary to refer to essential differences, differences of nature, of genesis; thus he came to oppose the Judaic-Christian idea of monogenism, which is to say the supposition that the entire human race was derived from a single couple, issuing therefore in the last analysis from a single blood. The immortal gods rather created, in his opinion, together with the world and ab initio, different human stocks.

Moreover, the term genos in its turn, which means generation, ancestry, or race, appears rather often in the ancient Christian literature, and particularly in the Pauline and Gnostic writings: here it essentially designates, however, a “race of the spirit,” theoû génos, a genus mysticum. Gnosticism moreover articulates this notion by distinguishing between three races: those of the pneumatic men, the of the psychic men, and that of the hylic men — races characterized by the predominance which one or the other of the three fundamental elements has in the human being in each of them, these elements being the spiritual (pneuma), the psychic (psyche), or the material (‘ulé). These differences have an “ontological” character: they regard substance, they manifest themselves in the very subtlest makeup of the body.

In the Medieval Age and in the Renaissance, racist elements persist in the doctrines on the human being which take their bearings from the ancient teachings on the astral presence and on the correspondences between man and world, between “microcosm” and “macrocosm.” The doctrine of the four humors in particular was developed, with reference to the theories of Hippocrates and Galen. This doctrine almost even stood in for the definition of four great human races: the humors manifest themselves in individuals both through clearly identifiable psychic and physiological marks, and also through various forms of character and of predispositions in the soul. One might observe that this doctrine of the humors, for which one might cite, along with the others, Paracelsus, after having fallen into disrepute and after being considered “outdated,” today has been made the object of renewed attention in various circles, which recognize in it many valid positive aspects. Jean Bodin in 1593 and Pierre Le Charron in 1601 employed it, moreover, in their properly ethnic classifications; these classifications were meant to specify the general qualities of the various peoples, which were divided, not only by their location, but also by their intimate constitution, into southern peoples, central peoples, and northern peoples.

Nor should one neglect the curious racist anticipations, now in an almost modern sense, which are found in Tomaso Campanella (1589–1639). In the “city of the sun” of his utopia, the idea of race receives specific recognition. The “Solarians,” who rule in his hypothetic State, mock the Europeans of the time, who “dedicate themselves with great care to the improvement of the race of dogs and horses, and do not deign to occupy themselves with the race of men.” The Solarians have rather created in their State a ministry which, aided by competent men, by doctors and astrologers, controls all unions between men and women. The authorization of this ministry is necessary in the “city of the sun” not only for marriages, but also for engendering and baptizing children. The purpose is the formation “of the most beautiful race possible”; the “Solarians religiously entrust the care of this race, which is the prime element of the Republic, to the magistrates.” This brings de Roussel to say, in recording these passages of the work of the Italian philosopher, that “such a clear vision of the future certainly justifies our calling Campanella, who was considered in the past century as a prophet of the socialist State, the prophet of the racist State.”

And now let us turn to more recent times. Here we find developments of the idea of race in connection to the gradual formation of the Romantic conception of nation.

However much his conception remains decidedly indeterminate, Montesquieu as early as 1748 had spoken of a “spirit of nations” which arises surely from various factors — climate, creeds, customs, history, etc. — but which is different for every people and which constitutes the principal from which any normal legislation should take its inspiration. This concept was however developed only later, in the epoch of German Romanticism, first of all with Herder, then with Fichte.

In contrast to Lessing, for whom the causes of the differences between nations in affects, talents, and bodily abilities are solely physical, which is to say is accidental, exterior, reducible to environment, to climate, etc., Herder took up a nearly theological position, speaking of the “spirit of the nations” (Völkergeist) as of so many divine manifestations which characterize the substance of various human groups from within, making of them almost as many persons; such a spirit, flowing through the generations of a people, connects the individuals into a single unity and a single destiny. “Through the nations God proceeds on earth,” wrote Herder. Nevertheless, the conception of the individuality of peoples in Herder does not yet arrive at the specific domain of race. Faith, language, and literature, more than blood and ethnic characteristics, are for him the decisive witness to the spirit of peoples.

In this connection, one can also observe that those determinations and those oppositions to various kinds of civilization originally developed on a similar plane that, finally giving life to the famous concept of “Arya.” First Franz Bopp, and then his successor August Friedrich Pott, who was already author of a work on the Inequalities of the Human Races, and finally Jakob Grimm, all drew their hypotheses about the common origins of Indo-Germanic civilizations from essentially philological studies, as well as their hypotheses about the opposition of these civilizations to Semitic civilizations. From the research of this group of thinkers, who would be joined subsequently by the Englishman Max Müller and his school, the existence of a common originating “Indo-Germanic” or “Arya” language and of a corresponding common ideology was revealed. Thence also the hypothesis of an originating Indo-Germanic or Arya race surfaced, a race which was the bearer of the language and the common mythology in those various European and Asiatic civilizations which conserve the remnants of such a race.

The formulation of this hypothesis, together with the coining of the term “Arya,” dates back to the aforementioned Franz Bopp, author of a Comparative Grammar of Sanskrit, Zend (Avestan), Greek, Latin, Lithuanian, Old Slavonic, Gothic and German issued in Berlin already in 1833. According to Müller, this originating Aryan race existed “in a specific epoch in a region of central Asia” and from there was diffused into the Persian, Indian, and European regions in various nomadic waves: the corresponding languages and civilizations had, therefore, a common root, and their diversity could be related to various circumstances and various forms of adaptation.

Only later did the properly racist interpretation arise, and really in an abusive way, because it ended up uniting to the concept of a given language of a determinate anthropological and ethnic type, speaking of “Arya” peoples in places where one should have spoken only of peoples of “Arya” culture and language. Such are however the origins of the modern Arya myth (which in this phase does not yet mean Nordic, because an originating Caucasian fatherland was attributed even to the Teutonic Arya, as has been said): origins, therefore, marked by a visible ambiguity, because if we could infer race from language, we should, for example, suppose a single race for all those who, having been absorbed by the Anglo-Saxon culture and education, today speak English: but in fact we find Americans and Negros, Hindus and Australians, who all speak that tongue. However, regarding this, and regarding that further legacy of research which attempted to complete and further define the concept of the Arya, we will speak presently. Here we shall only observe that the best-known terminology of racism has taken its origin less from racial and ethnic, than from philological and cultural, considerations.

Following in the steps once more of Herder, we come to recall the conception of Fichte, who already stands nearer to an ideology of the racist type. Naturally we cannot here explicate the metaphysical premises of this conception, which are linked to the general principles of so-called idealistic philosophy. We will limit ourselves to saying that, for Fichte, the world is the theater of a gargantuan effort of the Idea to become identical to itself in nature and in history. In every domain, we find therefore a greater or lesser degree of this correspondence, of this transparency or conformity to the natural element, as compared to that idea which manifests it. In the application of this conception to the ethic plane, there arises in Fichte the concept of a “primordial people” (Urvolk) as distinguished from derivative peoples, and of a “normal people” as distinguished from “mixed peoples” — concepts already very near to the successive concept of the “pure race.”

Fichte meant by people “the totality of men continuing to live in society with each other and continually creating themselves naturally and spiritually out of themselves, a totality that arises together out of the divine under a certain special law of divine development.” He says, moreover, that:

Spiritual nature was able to present the essence of humanity in extremely diverse gradations in individuals and in individuality as a whole, in peoples. Only when each people, left to itself, develops and forms itself in accordance with its own peculiar quality, and only when in every people each individual develops himself in accordance with that common quality, as well as in accordance with his own peculiar quality then, and then only, does the manifestation of divinity appear in its true mirror as it ought to be; and only a man who either entirely lacks the notion of the rule of law and divine order, or else is an obdurate enemy thereto, could take upon himself to want to interfere with that law, which is the highest law in the spiritual world. Only in the invisible qualities of nations, which are hidden from their own eyes qualities as the means whereby these nations remain in touch with the source of original life only therein is to be found the guarantee of their present and future worth, virtue, and merit. If these qualities are dulled by admixture and worn away by friction, the flatness that results will bring about a separation from spiritual nature, and this in its turn will cause all men to be fused together to their uniform and conjoint destruction.

Here one can recognize the mainstays of what will become the racist ideology: the differentiation of peoples; the principle of purity; and the condemnation of every intermixing and adulteration; the deduction of the characteristics, virtues, and dignities of single peoples from the qualities innate to the originating stock.

Fichte’s “normal people” is precisely a people to which corrupting intermixing is alien, a people faithful to its originating type so far as to appear as “a pure image of the idea.” While mixed peoples have nothing but a “historical I,” meaning a spirit forged solely by earthly contingencies, the “normal people” has a “metaphysical I.” The concept of “normal people” in Fichte proceeds then to associate itself with the concept of a “primordial people,” which in prehistoric times was dispersed through various lands, “carrying civilization even to the savages.” Anticipating Gobineau and Chamberlain, Fichte recognizes two distinct ethnic elements even in Rome: “it is very clear that in Rome, originally, there were two principal classes, the patricians descended from an aristocratic colonizing stock and the people descended from the original inhabitants of Italy.”

Fichte distinguishes himself from many of his contemporaneous Romantics, who were full of nostalgia for the distant lost spiritual light of the origins, by not reducing the “primordial people” to a mere reality of the past. He believed that there exist to this day peoples which conserve a certain purity, rendering them capable of maintaining uninterrupted contact with their “idea,” and a kind of perennial freshness and originality. In his Speech to the German Nation, Fichte attributes precisely to his people the dignity of being a “primordial people,” therefore anticipating another fundamental concept of the Pan-Germanic racism which followed him: the Teuton, supposedly the direct heir to the primordial Arya race. Fichte affirms that “only the German, the original man, who has not become dead in an arbitrary organization, really has a people and is entitled to count on one, and that he alone is capable of real and rational love for his nation.”

For Fichte, the differentiation of the pure Teutons from the impure Teutons (the Franks) at the dawn of the Medieval, was a great turning point in European history. To the stock of the pure Teutons remained the patrimony not only of the “originating language” (Ursprache), itself free from any intermixing, but also as it were of a certain metaphysical sensitivity. This brings Fichte to some rather curious affirmations, such as when he asserts the presumed identity between every “originating” philosophy (that is, every philosophy arising from the one, pure, divine life) and German philosophy — or when he states that only to the Germans was it given to comprehend Christianity in its pure state. If together with such views one recalls Fichte’s conviction that “the metaphysically predestined people has the moral right to realize its destiny with all the means of cunning and strength,” one realizes that those who have seen in Fichte the father of post-war Pan-Germanism are not altogether mistaken.

Regarding that which really interests us here, if Fichte, in his conceiving the difference between peoples as conforming to a spiritual law and in his connecting the privilege of special gifts to conditions of race and origin, really is a precursor of racism, then one must allow that these racist drives are turned on their heads in Fichte, that they transform into precisely contrary ideas (which some extremist racists today would not hesitate to call Jewish or even … Catholic) when Fichte assigns to the German people, conceived as primordial and as the carrier of the Idea, the task of “realizing the postulate of a single empire, of a state which is intimately and organically homogeneous” according to the principle of “a liberty founded on the equality of every being that has a human appearance.” This is a contradiction which derives from two aspects of Fichte, who was on the one hand an “idealist” philosopher, and on the other the herald of liberal and Jacobinizing democratic principles, toward the emancipation of his people.

The idea likewise peeks out of Hegel that each people has its determinate spirit and that “this spirit of a people is determined in itself … and determined also by the historical degree of its development,” beyond being a particular manifestation of the World Spirit. However the racist significance of this view disappears in the entirety of Hegelian philosophy, both because the “Spirit of the Nation” for Hegel finds expression more in the State, and even in its Head, its Monarch, than in race or in the blood; and also because intrinsic to this Spirit is an impulse toward the universal, therefore, toward a point of reference which necessarily relativizes and transcends whatever might be proper to a single anthropological type or ethnic group, or to its particularistic traditions. Let this suffice as a sketch of the antecedents of the racist idea. In the end, we find it yet entangled with nationalistic ideology. Only with Gobineau does it overcome this entanglement, taking a precise and decided form, becoming conscious of itself.