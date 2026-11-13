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John Pellegrini's avatar
John Pellegrini
2h

Excellent essay & very accurate. I'm not a gen. Z (whatever that means). I am 78 years old and I was a strong Trump supporter. I am sad, disappointed, and feel betrayed that he has turned his back on us (America First people).... He has squandered the political capital that we had bestowed on him and, as a result, he has delivered power to an coalition of radical Leftists, Socialists, muslims, and assorted anti-white, anti-America, activist politicians. A betrayal that will carry long-term disastrous consequences....Was he naive? misinformed? Stupid? Beholden to Israel? Corrupt? Megalomaniac? Obsessed with Israel? Brainwashed by zionist influence? I don't know.... All I know is that he broke his pledge to us and set us back decades. A tragedy.

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