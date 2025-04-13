Constantin von Hoffmeister’s MULTIPOLARITY! heralds the dawning of the new Age of Empires, where the twilight of liberal universalism gives rise to a sunrise of civilizational plurality. Chaneling Spengler, the book charts the collapse of the West’s Faustian illusion of a single world order, replaced now by a polycentric cosmos of culturally sovereign poles — Russia, China, India, America — each reasserting itself as an organic imperium rooted in destiny, free from dogma. These “civilization states” are geopolitical constructs infused with life, each with its own rhythm, myth, and imperative. Just as the Magian, the Apollonian, and the Faustian once contended for world-shaping significance, so too are today’s empires — each a spiritual totality — ready to sculpt a new planetary architecture where multiplicity, rather than monotony, reigns.

