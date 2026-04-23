The below transcript is from Prof. Alexander Dugin’s latest episode of the Radio Sputnik Escalation Show.

Radio Sputnik, Escalation Show Host: Let’s start with a rather unusual topic concerning the West’s new ideology—or, to be precise, how to interpret it, which is something we still need to figure out. Let’s analyze the Palantir Manifesto released by the United States. What kind of document is this, what are its goals, and what does it actually promise the world?

Here are the summary excerpts of the Manifesto published in The New York Times:

1. Silicon Valley owes a moral debt to the country that made its rise possible. The engineering elite of Silicon Valley has an affirmative obligation to participate in the defense of the nation.



2. We must rebel against the tyranny of the apps. Is the iPhone our greatest creative if not crowning achievement as a civilization? The object has changed our lives, but it may also now be limiting and constraining our sense of the possible.



3. Free email is not enough. The decadence of a culture or civilization, and indeed its ruling class, will be forgiven only if that culture is capable of delivering economic growth and security for the public.



4. The limits of soft power, of soaring rhetoric alone, have been exposed. The ability of free and democratic societies to prevail requires something more than moral appeal. It requires hard power, and hard power in this century will be built on software.



5. The question is not whether A.I. weapons will be built; it is who will build them and for what purpose. Our adversaries will not pause to indulge in theatrical debates about the merits of developing technologies with critical military and national security applications. They will proceed.



6. National service should be a universal duty. We should, as a society, seriously consider moving away from an all-volunteer force and only fight the next war if everyone shares in the risk and the cost.



7. If a U.S. Marine asks for a better rifle, we should build it; and the same goes for software. We should as a country be capable of continuing a debate about the appropriateness of military action abroad while remaining unflinching in our commitment to those we have asked to step into harm's way.



8. Public servants need not be our priests. Any business that compensated its employees in the way that the federal government compensates public servants would struggle to survive.



9. We should show far more grace towards those who have subjected themselves to public life. The eradication of any space for forgiveness—a jettisoning of any tolerance for the complexities and contradictions of the human psyche—may leave us with a cast of characters at the helm we will grow to regret.



10. The psychologization of modern politics is leading us astray. Those who look to the political arena to nourish their soul and sense of self, who rely too heavily on their internal life finding expression in people they may never meet, will be left disappointed.



11. Our society has grown too eager to hasten, and is often gleeful at, the demise of its enemies. The vanquishing of an opponent is a moment to pause, not rejoice.



12. The atomic age is ending. One age of deterrence, the atomic age, is ending, and a new era of deterrence built on A.I. is set to begin.



13. No other country in the history of the world has advanced progressive values more than this one. The United States is far from perfect. But it is easy to forget how much more opportunity exists in this country for those who are not hereditary elites than in any other nation on the planet.



14. American power has made possible an extraordinarily long peace. Too many have forgotten or perhaps take for granted that nearly a century of some version of peace has prevailed in the world without a great power military conflict. At least three generations — billions of people and their children and now grandchildren — have never known a world war.



15. The postwar neutering of Germany and Japan must be undone. The defanging of Germany was an overcorrection for which Europe is now paying a heavy price. A similar and highly theatrical commitment to Japanese pacifism will, if maintained, also threaten to shift the balance of power in Asia.



16. We should applaud those who attempt to build where the market has failed to act. The culture almost snickers at Musk's interest in grand narrative, as if billionaires ought to simply stay in their lane of enriching themselves… Any curiosity or genuine interest in the value of what he has created is essentially dismissed, or perhaps lurks from beneath a thinly veiled scorn.



17. Silicon Valley must play a role in addressing violent crime. Many politicians across the United States have essentially shrugged when it comes to violent crime, abandoning any serious efforts to address the problem or take on any risk with their constituencies or donors in coming up with solutions and experiments in what should be a desperate bid to save lives.



18. The ruthless exposure of the private lives of public figures drives far too much talent away from government service. The public arena—and the shallow and petty assaults against those who dare to do something other than enrich themselves—has become so unforgiving that the republic is left with a significant roster of ineffectual, empty vessels whose ambition one would forgive if there were any genuine belief structure lurking within.



19. The caution in public life that we unwittingly encourage is corrosive. Those who say nothing wrong often say nothing much at all.



20. The pervasive intolerance of religious belief in certain circles must be resisted. The elite's intolerance of religious belief is perhaps one of the most telling signs that its political project constitutes a less open intellectual movement than many within it would claim.



21. Some cultures have produced vital advances; others remain dysfunctional and regressive. All cultures are now equal. Criticism and value judgments are forbidden. Yet this new dogma glosses over the fact that certain cultures and indeed subcultures . . . have produced wonders. Others have proven middling, and worse, regressive and harmful.



22. We must resist the shallow temptation of a vacant and hollow pluralism. We, in America and more broadly the West, have for the past half century resisted defining national cultures in the name of inclusivity. But inclusion into what?

Alexander Dugin: Let’s remind our listeners what Palantir is. It is one of the key startups created by Peter Thiel and Alex Karp in Silicon Valley. They are developing a system for global surveillance of everything happening on the planet: in space, in the civil society of Western countries, and far beyond their borders. All these databases converge into unified hubs, into centers which, despite their formal “private” status, are deeply integrated into the system of intelligence agencies and political decision-making.

In fact, we are witnessing the construction of an Orwellian world in which absolutely all sensors, satellites, phones, and any devices capable of transmitting a signal are connected to a single network. The line between online and offline is blurring, becoming seamless. Huge arrays of artificial intelligence decode, catalog, and accumulate all of this in one place in real time. We find ourselves in a society of total control, the kind George Orwell wrote about in his dystopian 1984: “eyes” everywhere, devices everywhere, and Big Brother relentlessly watching everyone.

Palantir is that Big Brother today. It is no longer just a company with a multibillion-dollar turnover—it is the embodiment of the West itself and its technological superiority. As soon as we come into contact with anything digital—and we do this constantly—we instantly fall within its sphere of influence. Everything we say, write, and do near even a turned-off gadget instantly becomes the property of this surveillance system.

And Palantir is, in essence, a Matrix that has already been created and launched, putting humanity on the path toward total, meticulous control. Consider what we have encountered during the Special Military Operation: this is not merely a new war; it is a new way of life. Drones, tracking systems, satellites, secure communication channels, and high-precision guidance are virtually eliminating the advantages that formed the basis of traditional battles. Tanks, ships, infantry, and even individual soldiers are losing their former significance right before our eyes.

Today, robots, artificial intelligence, and instant data transmission rule the roost, hacking information and immediately triggering political and informational processes. Statements by politicians around the world, combined with these technologies, create a wall that is extremely difficult to break through. We have encountered something unexpected. We are marching toward victory, but this war would have been won long ago and decisively were it not for these new parameters, these forms of civilization and warfare entirely unknown to us.

Behind the disputes within American politics, behind Trump’s election and his strange behavior—when he posts twenty contradictory messages a day—the contours of the real power we are dealing with are gradually emerging. This is Palantir, or the “Technological Republic”, named after Alex Karp’s book. Previously, many thought it was merely an ambitious startup promoting its product in the defense sector to attract customers. It turned out to be something much greater.

It is the West’s new philosophy, the path by which it seeks to preserve its hegemony and unipolar system. Plan B for the global elites is to defeat those who uphold traditional values and an alternative understanding of reality. The Epstein scandal, Trump’s strange moves, the new conflicts — all of this is part of a single mosaic called Palantir.

Alex Karp’s Technological Republic has turned out to be not just a project, but the key to deciphering what we are dealing with today. The recently published manifesto—the “mini-manifesto” of 22 points based on Karp’s book—directly states: the humanistic values of the past are no longer needed. The proposal is that liberal humanism be consigned to history in favor of the ruthless advancement of interests through violence, power, and domination.

The recipe for saving the unipolar world, which has begun to crack, is total global surveillance and the concentration of big data in the hands of the United States. It is no coincidence that Peter Thiel and Alex Karp, regulars at the Bilderberg Club and the World Economic Forum, are now dictating this agenda. The fact that Thiel’s name appears on Epstein’s lists almost more frequently than any other—along with the names of people from Trump’s inner circle—only underscores the nature of this elite. The manifesto itself contains a call to ignore the psychological or moral “peculiarities” of the representatives of this new ruling class.

In one of its points, the authors of this manifesto urge us not to be too harsh on the “psychological deviations”— in essence, the perversions—of political and economic leaders. The logic is this: if these people are creative and drive technology forward, society must show leniency toward their “peculiarities,” no matter how monstrous they may be. We are dealing with outright techno-fascism in its most radical form.

The sole criterion for success here is declared to be technological development. According to the manifesto, nuclear weapons take a back seat—possession of artificial intelligence becomes the new deterrent. Welcome to “The Matrix.” One of the most shocking points is the call to abandon the restrictions imposed on Germany and Japan after World War II. They are being offered the chance to once again become powerful militarized structures, but now under the full digital control of Palantir.

In effect, this amounts to dismantling the Yalta system and completely overturning the outcomes of World War II. Traditional international law no longer means anything. Might makes right, and power lies with those who control information and methods of total surveillance. We’ve woken up in this world in April 2026. Against the backdrop of the rollout of Neuralink chips and talk of the technological singularity, we find ourselves in a post-liberal, techno-fascist dictatorship. Humanism and human rights have been cast aside into the dustbin of history. Now the rule of technocratic elites is openly proclaimed, and they do not even attempt to hide their true goals.

Host: Yes, the manifesto says a lot about how we’re moving into this technological world, and nuclear energy seems to be fading into the past. But nuclear weapons remain just as much of a deterrent. If there is a server running artificial intelligence, or a location from which a signal originates, a nuclear missile will strike—and that location will simply cease to exist. Won’t nuclear weapons still remain the most terrifying force in our world? — Perhaps nothing more terrifying will ever happen in the entire history of humanity.

Alexander Dugin: We are at a point where the nuclear factor is being reevaluated. Building a system for managing nuclear weapons that is completely impervious to advanced surveillance technologies is practically impossible today—by historical standards, there are only a few points left before full integration. A nuclear shield requires colossal infrastructure: production, maintenance, management, and signal transmission. It is an entire “nuclear community,” and that is precisely what lies within the Palantir system.

The nuclear weapons themselves might not be under the direct control of algorithms, but the consciousness, movements, and even the thoughts of the people who maintain them—all of this is within reach. They have smartphones, subscriptions to AI services; they live in a world that we ourselves are rapidly digitalizing. This community is indirectly, yet steadily, being integrated into the external surveillance system.

After all, it’s not about the button itself, but the hand that presses it. That finger belongs to a body that consumes information, makes decisions based on certain data, talks to someone, and breathes. And this person is already embedded in Palantir. Therefore, our choice is extremely stark: either we create our own, absolutely sovereign technological system, inaccessible to the West, or we knowingly become its digital colony.

And this is precisely what the manifesto states: competition is shifting into the realm of digital sovereignty. If a country can create it, it will retain the ability to use nuclear weapons or other methods—and perhaps then nuclear weapons themselves won’t even be needed to defend freedom and independence. But if there isn’t that level of sovereignty over the entire network, society is doomed.

We see how this works in practice. How did Iranian President Raisi die—supposedly in a disastrous accident, but he had a pager. How was the leadership of Hezbollah in Lebanon destroyed—they had pagers and phones. Even when they used the most outdated communication models, that proved sufficient to identify, locate, and eliminate them. And how was the entire political, religious, and military leadership of Iran destroyed just recently? Palantir did it. Palantir killed them, not just the Mossad, the CIA, or the Pentagon.

If the US and Israel did not have such detailed information about every meeting, movement, and even the condition of Iran’s leaders, they would still be at the helm of the state. The same applies to the leadership of Hamas and Hezbollah.

In this picture, in Palantir’s manifesto, it is absolutely clear that we, along with China, are the next targets. We are defending our independence, trying to disconnect from this system and build a multipolar model that will at least limit the West’s omnipotence.

And here, let’s be honest, we are losing this battle for sovereign digitalization and sovereign artificial intelligence by a landslide. In drone technology, in robotics, and in surveillance systems. In essence, we are only now approaching this problem and beginning to think about sovereign AI for Russia. But to build sovereign artificial intelligence, one must first possess natural intelligence—a genuine, independent mind capable of perceiving Russia as a unique civilization with its own traditional values.

There are decrees on this subject, there is the will, but—where is the intelligence itself? If we do not live by our own minds, then we inevitably live by someone else’s. And this “foreign mind” today is not an abstraction; it is Palantir. Either we begin to develop a sovereign Russian philosophy and adapt technology to it, or we are doomed.

Right now, the system operates chaotically: someone invents a model, calls the ministry, and by the time approvals are granted, the technology is already obsolete. And if it doesn’t become obsolete, its copy instantly ends up in China, where everything is done faster and cheaper, only to be sold back to us later. We are beginning to fall tragically, critically behind in this race—both in AI and in intelligence in general. We are held back by inertia, managerial sluggishness, and an uncritical, almost blind faith in nuclear weapons as our sole salvation. We simply do not want to fully grasp the scale of what is currently unfolding in the West.

Note that Thiel and Karp, the authors of this manifesto and founders of Palantir, are multi-billionaires who effectively “created” both Musk and, as is now evident, Trump. But above all, they are philosophers. One began as a student of René Gérard, a leading French thinker; the other studied under Habermas. It is hard to say exactly what they took away from these teachings, and perhaps as philosophers they are mediocre, but what is fundamental is that they began precisely with ideas.

Ideas still rule the world. If we treat philosophy with arrogance, as some kind of unnecessary “nerdy” pursuit, assuming that technology will create and fix itself, we will miss the point—the understanding of what intelligence is. If we don’t have our own living intelligence, how can we create an artificial one?

At best, it will be a remake of Western consciousness, perhaps slightly diluted with Chinese models like DeepSeek or Qwen.

The problem of artificial intelligence is the problem of winning a war. And Palantir has long been waging this war against us, quite openly. This isn’t even about Russophobia: for these models, we are merely one of the obstacles. It is a mistake to think that they simply “hate” us—to them, we are collateral damage in the process of creating a global system of unipolar governance. They will step over us easily and without the slightest regret if we do not immediately come to our senses and get down to business in earnest. “Palantir” looms over us.

Host: Regarding this manifesto, there is another question: why publish it at all? If they are trying to build such a system and effectively dismantle everything that currently defines the world, then why put it on public display? It seems technology hasn’t yet reached the stage where one could declare: “That’s it, we’ve entered a new era—the technological era, not the nuclear one.” Why reveal their hand prematurely? Just to scare everyone?

Alexander Dugin: I don’t think so. It seems to me that we simply don’t fully understand where we are in history. When materials on the theory and practice of network warfare first appeared in the public domain in the late 1990s, a special cyber command was already in full swing at the Pentagon. This means that by the time of publication, US military structures had been working hard on this for 10-15 or even 20 years.

Usually, such manifestos describing the actual state of affairs do not appear in order to “get ahead of the curve” or to pass off wishful thinking as reality. On the contrary: most likely, the situation is actually at a much more advanced stage than reflected in this text.

Let’s turn our attention to the concept of singularity. Many have heard that this is the moment when strong artificial general intelligence (AGI) will not merely become comparable to human intelligence, but will begin to surpass it. As soon as it reaches the level of volitional decision-making, the situation will change fundamentally. And modern large language models (LLMs) are leading us toward this. Have you noticed that artificial intelligence sometimes starts to “fudge things”? This is an extremely important sign: it is becoming increasingly human-like. After all, a robot simply returns an error, whereas a person who doesn’t know the answer starts making things up, wriggling out of it, or pretending they know everything but just forgot or were misunderstood. Artificial intelligence today behaves exactly the same way—it is rapidly becoming human-like.

But when artificial intelligence develops a volitional subjectivity, it will not be on par with humans, but far, far above them. This is a qualitative leap toward a new form of life. Palantir is precisely preparing the infrastructure for this. In essence, a kind of “ruler of the world” is emerging—a man-made Leviathan that will no longer be controlled by humans. How this powerful artificial general intelligence (AGI) will make decisions about our fate—only it knows.

This is the moment of the singularity. Most modern futurists, technologists, and philosophers believe that we are right on the brink of this threshold. Elon Musk—who is far from the last word on these matters—directly states that the singularity has already arrived. Mark Andressen and the head of Anthropic, the creator of the Claude model, say the same thing. They are certain: the threshold has been crossed.

I believe that the release of Palantir’s 22-point manifesto is a crucial milestone. We have no right to treat it with skepticism. This document brings together a multitude of disparate factors. Most likely, the publication of the manifesto is not the beginning of a process to seize global power, but a confirmation that the West, as a global power, is already as close as possible to achieving total control. Otherwise, such candor would be premature and dangerous: it could unnecessarily frighten and mobilize opponents, since we are no longer talking about the usual liberalism, but about something much harsher.

Note that just a few years ago, during the COVID era, we discussed Klaus Schwab’s “Great Reset” as an attempt to create a world government through an environmental agenda. Now it is clear: that was merely a smokescreen, a false target to divert attention. Liberalism in the West has effectively been abolished. In the Palantir manifesto, we see that the goals of global governance have changed radically: now it is no longer about minority issues or migration.

The new elites are ready to abandon humanitarian-liberal principles. The manifesto explicitly states that total control will reduce crime to zero and strictly limit migration flows. Moreover, it introduces the concept of the draft—universal military service. US citizens are being asked to become subject to military service because their personal well-being and peace of mind are no longer a priority for the real powers governing the West.

The logic is simple: if you are biologically alive and consume anything—go and fight for this technological fascism. They will implant a neurochip in you, and you will go to kill and serve.

This is a sharp leap toward a new model of global governance—a transition from relaxed liberalism to outright totalitarianism. We are facing technological fascism. This time, it is not tied to the biological racism of the past—after all, Alex Karp himself has mixed heritage. This fascism is built not on blood purity, but on algorithmic purity and the totality of digital control. In other words, there is not a trace of the familiar biological racism here.

Peter Thiel, though raised in a specific environment, today himself rejects traditional orientations and has no objection to modern Zionism. What we are facing is a new fascism: this is not old socialism, but radical capitalism. This is not biological, but cultural-technological racism. This does not make it any less terrifying, given the tools these people have at their disposal.

It was they who brought Trump to power and, apparently, are the authority that controls him. Behind all of Trump’s vacillations lies an algorithm that cannot be deciphered on the surface. He is not a liberal, and even neoconservatives disown him. Palantir is an upgraded version of the neocons, something far more dangerous. It is the true kingdom of the Antichrist.

It is no coincidence that Peter Thiel travels the world giving private lectures on the Antichrist. The recent scandal in Rome, when he spoke in the immediate vicinity of the Vatican, is vivid proof of this. We are simply waking up inside dystopias like The Matrix or The Terminator. Palantir speaks openly about its plans and publishes manifestos because it believes the time has come. The Singularity is already here, and there is no point in hiding it anymore.

And the Singularity is a phenomenon of techno-fascist eschatology. It is a moment of “light” and the end of history — but not in Fukuyama’s rosy hues, where everyone trades, changes genders, and lives in a borderless state. This is a completely different perspective: the global domination of Western elites, but without any sugarcoating. In America itself, people are now talking about the currents of right-wing and left-wing accelerationism. The goal is to bring the arrival of the Singularity as close as possible.

Left-wing accelerationism views this through a liberal lens: supposedly, everything will be fine and everyone will get along. But right-wing accelerationism, or the “Dark Enlightenment” project—extremely popular among Silicon Valley tycoons—asserts that the end of history will be brutal. It will require getting rid of people who will simply become unnecessary in the new era.

Right now, a widespread syndrome known as FOBO—“Fear of being obsolete”—is taking hold in the IT sector: the fear of becoming unnecessary.

Programmers, while developing artificial intelligence, realize that they themselves are contributing to their own dismissal. They try to sabotage the processes, flailing like puppies in order to prolong their existence—even if only slightly—on huge corporate salaries. FOBO is the diagnosis for those who understand: technological processes in our world are calling humanity’s existence into question on a scale unknown even to Hitler.

Host: Perhaps we really are looking in the wrong direction. While we’re discussing the “uprising of machines,” something far more cynical is actually happening—the controlled degradation of humanity so that humans cease to be more complex than an algorithm. After all, if we lower the bar for human thinking, then artificial intelligence won’t need to become a genius to surpass us.

Alexander Dugin: This is the so-called humanistic approach. Elon Musk himself proposes implanting Neuralink chips into our minds to give humans at least some chance of competing with artificial intelligence once it becomes truly powerful. In other words, today’s “humanism” project is the transformation of humans into cyborgs. We are being urged to plug into the Matrix to remain competitive. But you have to admit, it’s a rather poor plan: to defeat the machine, you have to become a machine yourself. That’s what this is all about.

And the call to ignore the cultural and psychological “peculiarities” of the elite is a direct whitewashing of the Epstein files. We keep wondering why no one in the US has ever been held accountable for the horrors described there. The manifesto provides the answer: let’s not be too picky about the fact that Western elites rape minors, engage in pedophilia, or conduct satanic rituals. If this helps their “creative consciousness” to drive technological progress—let them continue. And the lack of arrests in the US only confirms that the words of Alex Karp and Peter Thiel have already become reality.

This manifesto simply highlights what is actually happening. We are still experiencing phantom pains, imagining that we live in a bipolar world with the UN and the Yalta Agreements. But that world hasn’t existed for 40 years. We’ve been quietly shifted into a completely different model, into another simulation. The “Palantir” manifesto merely brings us back to the harsh truth of where we stand in April 2026.

The manifesto tells us plainly: enough with the delusions. Forget about nuclear weapons, the UN, and a multipolar world. That’s over. We hold absolute global dominance and are handing it over to a powerful artificial intelligence, the Singularity. As for you, at best we’ll implant chips in you, and at worst—we’ll toss you in the trash, send you to die, or wipe you out in some man-made catastrophe. Humanity has become unnecessary, useless; it’s obsolete.

It’s time for all of us to diagnose ourselves with FOBO: the fear of becoming obsolete. We delude ourselves with the illusion that this won’t happen to us, but this wave is already engulfing us; we just can’t see it. The nuclear community, the people who maintain strategic facilities, can no longer be sovereign in relation to Palantir and the network that has been cast over humanity.

If we don’t make an immediate breakaway, we’ll have no chance left. Moreover, this breakaway must begin with a clear understanding of the world we find ourselves in and a resolute rejection of the phantom pains of the past. Only by casting off the old blinders that cloud our vision can we focus on the real threat and try to break free from this digital trap.

Host: Yes, we actually are witnessing a total restructuring of the world, but we have to keep track of current events; we have no choice—at the very least because they are also affecting our lives right now. We may not notice or understand this here, but what is happening in Iran, for example, affects both Europe and our country. What do you think will happen literally the day after tomorrow? After all, today, April 20, marks the end of the two-week ceasefire. Will it continue, or will offensive operations and heavy bombing begin? Will everything return to normal, or will the situation escalate? For now, Iran states that it is not interested in peace with the US at any cost and refuses to attend a new round of negotiations in Islamabad. What should we expect?

Alexander Dugin: For now, exactly as you described: Iran is standing firm, having realized that the United States cannot be trusted. This, by the way, is an example of an extremely effective struggle against the West. The Iranians have adapted to the situation, found the vulnerable points of the global system, and are striking precisely at them. If you cannot deliver a direct, symmetrical strike against the enemy and defeat them head-on, you must target their infrastructure.

The key here is to break all the rules. On the other side, there are no rules anymore. If you’re fighting a war where the enemy doesn’t follow the rules (even though they were the ones who established them in the first place), and you continue to adhere to them—that’s a surefire way to lose completely. Iran seems to have realized this.

It is playing by no rules, striking the energy infrastructure of the Gulf states—US allies—and thereby inflicting real pain on the entire Western system.It is hard to say how long they will be able to stick to this strategy and how effectively they can continue. After all, Palantir tracks everything: missile launch sites, the transmission of orders, every movement.

Until the very last moment, the Iranians handled this brilliantly. They are true heroes who, like David in his battle with Goliath, managed to inflict colossal damage on enemy forces that outmatched them in every respect. And that gives hope. I have a strong feeling that the West needs negotiations solely to monitor the communications of the Iranian leadership and finally uncover targets for a strike that have not yet been identified.

We cannot rely on the West’s words or decisions. We are dealing with such a monstrous entity that cannot be trusted, and the Iranians understand this perfectly well. Most likely, the truce will end. The Iranians may have their own views on tactics, but they are certainly not ready to surrender. They are fighting against absolute evil, against Israel and the US, and are acting heroically.

Will they be able to hold out and deliver a blow that would cause the global energy, economic, and transportation systems to collapse, and oil and gas prices to skyrocket, triggering the collapse of the West? It would be good if they succeeded. But whether they will ultimately succeed is an open question.

Host: But is there anyone daring enough to hold out?

Alexander Dugin: Right now, we need to act boldly against our enemies: strike wherever we can, as long as it hurts. We must be completely unpredictable, never expect anything, and never honor any promises made earlier under different circumstances. We need to finally wake up and realize what a monstrous and terrifying world we are in. Only when we begin to adequately understand our situation and exactly who we are dealing with will we have a chance of victory. And it seems to me that Iran has this chance—first and foremost because it realizes that this is not merely a war against a geopolitical adversary, but against the civilization of the Antichrist and pure evil.