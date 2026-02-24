Arktos Journal

Sako Vkt
5h

In "The Great Awakening vs the Great Reset" Dugin predicted the re-emergence of the "great religions" but probably overlooked Zionism. However, it's as Crank Protestant as Mormonism or Calvinism, which blesses the rich; or Jehovah's Witness, as Puritanical about who goes to heaven, which is the bait in all of them.

Per Murray Rothbard, they are "pietist" vs orthodox liturgical. One must earn one's way into heaven vs "all men are created equal".

Zionists go to heaven despite pedophilia, pillaging other lands and genocide.

It's as American as Manifest Destiny. Trump is the latest of America's Great Oligarchs going back to to George Washington, the richest man in the colonies. and a land speculator frustrated by the Demarcation of 1763, or a "filibuster" like Dole Pineapple.

J D Vance aside, America is still the colonial Visigoths invading the Old World. First, it was open borders. Now, it is class warfare and outsourcing the War in Ukraine while Zionists pivot to Israel and a new bigotry in the perennially race defined politics that emerged from Reconstruction after a Civil War fought over,,,,race!

America was always a "land of opportunity" i.e. a charter company "get rich quick" scheme vs Old World feudal stagnation. There is nothing conservative about America. It is Liberal i.e. both parties always need an enemy. Neither are "administrative" like China or Tsarist Russia or the Russian Federation.

There is nothing new about Trump except his vulgarity and crassness and blatant contempt for anyone without money. He makes Karl Marx a prophet.

But that is what Republicans have done since their Whig days-the party of business, joined at the hip with Democrats since FDR: "The business of gov't is business" which is essentially organized crime.

Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου
5h

Atlantis City is an allegory for the Original Sin,Plato knew that Original Sin happened in Greek area thousands years before.

The Power has two faces, God and Diabol, the choice is our.

Nothing in itself (Power) is good or bad,use does. Socrates said.

