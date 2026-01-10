Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Widdowson's avatar
Robert Widdowson
6h

Rather than rely even slightly on Locke, we should be studying the thought of one of his chief rivals. Robert Filmer is the direct foil to Locke. In his most important work, Patriarcha, he explained proper political theory -- that which is based on the essence and structure of the family. The household patriarch is the foundation of the national monarch. Both derive their authority and power from their nature -- as heads of people who depend on them for rule.

Locke, by contrast, believed everything should be abstract and contractual. He was the embodiment of the Protestant Reformation, a full-throated Puritan Revolutionary. Read the Russian counsellor to the Tsars, Pobedonostsev, on his views of these religious ideologies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2h

The framing of Indo-European heritage as both fact and choice is spot-on. Too often reconstructions of ancient cultures stay stuck in academic debates, but treating it as an active "spiritual weapon" for countering modern decay actually takes the work seriously. I've been lookin into comparative linguistics stuff for a while now, and it's wild how much trifunctional social structures still show up in unexpected places today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arktos Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture