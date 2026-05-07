As Arktos launches our “Monumental May” of Evola publications — the first of a whole series of Evola titles planned for release in 2026 — we are pleased to announce a special sale on the limited collector’s editions of Evola’s Pagan Imperialism and Metaphysics of War.

These two monumental works by Julius Evola in collector’s editions are now bundled together at a 25% discount — $65 off! — in the Arktos Shop until May 31st. Metaphysics of War presents the warrior tradition as a path toward transcendence, drawing from Nordic, Roman, Vedic, Persian, and other sacred civilizations to recover the heroic worldview lost in the modern age. Pagan Imperialism delivers Evola’s uncompromising call for a return to the spiritual hierarchy, pagan vitality, and imperial vision of ancient Europe. Both editions are bound in real leather with gold foil stamping and feature newly revised English translations, extensive editorial material, and new forewords. Crafted as lasting monuments for serious readers of Tradition, philosophy, and the European spirit.

Pagan Imperialism

Pagan Imperialism has a history as vibrant and fiery as its contents. Originally published in Italian in 1928, Evola had a revised German edition published in 1933 (Heidnischer Imperialismus — “Heathen Imperialism”). Considering it too youthful and radical, he later withdrew it from circulation.

The Arktos edition — the first authorized English edition — features an extensive appendix and is based on the definitive combined edition released in Italy in 2004. The book is opened with an original foreword by James Kirkpatrick and an extensive introduction by Dmitry Moiseev.

“It’s impossible to exaggerate the need for this new edition of Pagan Imperialism. Julius Evola has become a meme, a reaction .gif, an infographic, a cliché. The real meaning has been lost in the vibe. It’s a fate that the Baron would undoubtedly have regarded with horror (we can only imagine what he would have thought about social media.) Unfortunately, Pagan Imperialism itself has fallen into this model of caricature until recently. It is not helped by the imperfect, unprofessional, and sometimes amateurish excerpts and translations that have proliferated so far. A credible, official edition has been lacking for some time. Later in life, even Evola himself seemed to regard Pagan Imperialism as somehow tainted by youthful excess. Yet youth is precisely the time for boldness, honesty, and heroism. The civilizational crisis Evola describes has only grown more acute in the years since. Julius Evola’s rise from obscure philosopher to online icon is not a problem but an opportunity for those who can understand his ideas. And the hour is late — as he puts it, ‘The noose tightens ever more around the few who are still capable of great disgust and great rebellion.’” — from the Foreword by James Kirkpatrick, “Pagan Imperialism: Evola’s Message to the Future”

“Ultimately, Julius Evola was not a political strategist aiming to write a popular political program — he was, above all, a sincere dreamer, who devoted his life to one ideal, which he tried to bring closer with every text, action, and public appearance. He became a classic of right-wing thought in the 20th century and one of the most underrated thinkers of the century, and Pagan Imperialism ranks among the most vivid, impulsive, and emotional political fantasies of the interwar era, and undoubtedly deserves the attention of the modern reader wishing to better and more deeply understand that difficult time for Europe and the world.” — from the Introduction by Dmitry Moiseev, “Invoking the Gods: Pagan Imperialism in the Context of Julius Evola’s Life and Thought”

Metaphysics of War

Metaphysics of War, an Arktos classic and all-time bestseller among the Baron’s works, brings together Evola’s sharpest writings from the Second World War era on heroism, the warrior spirit, and the transcendent experience of warfare.

The Arktos limited edition is freshly re-edited and equipped with a foreword by Kevin DeAnna.

“What Julius Evola tells us transcends even the greatest political cause. It applies to all men in all situations who seek to remain human by becoming more than human, who seek the meaning of life by pursuing more-than-life and risking death. “It concerns the time when things will become serious, globally, not merely for the interests of the bourgeois, capitalist world, but for those men who know and, at that point, will still be able to gather together into an unshakeable bloc.” May those who read this work form that final battalion that can take the Kingdom of Heaven by storm.” — from the Foreword by Kevin DeAnna

Take advantage of this limited-time offer — until May 31st — on these special editions, limited to 100 copies each, bundled together for 25% off!

Stay tuned for ‘Monumental May’ — Arktos’ much-anticipated kick-off a whole series of Evola titles.

Subscribe to Arktos Journal and sign up for product notifications at Arktos.com/shop