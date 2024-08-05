Arktos Journal

Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Aug 7, 2024

حَدَّثَنَا مُسَدَّدٌ، حَدَّثَنَا يَحْيَى، عَنْ سُفْيَانَ، وَشُعْبَةَ، قَالاَ حَدَّثَنَا حَبِيبٌ، ح قَالَ وَحَدَّثَنَا مُحَمَّدُ بْنُ كَثِيرٍ، أَخْبَرَنَا سُفْيَانُ، عَنْ حَبِيبٍ، عَنْ أَبِي الْعَبَّاسِ، عَنْ عَبْدِ اللَّهِ بْنِ عَمْرٍو، قَالَ قَالَ رَجُلٌ لِلنَّبِيِّ صلى الله عليه وسلم أُجَاهِدُ‏.‏ قَالَ ‏"‏ لَكَ أَبَوَانِ ‏"‏‏.‏ قَالَ نَعَمْ‏.‏ قَالَ ‏"‏ فَفِيهِمَا فَجَاهِدْ ‏"‏‏.‏

Narrated `Abdullah bin `Amr: A man said to the Prophet, "Shall I participate in Jihad?" The Prophet (ﷺ) said, "Are your parents living?" The man said, "Yes." the Prophet (ﷺ) said, "Do Jihad for their benefit."

Sahih al-Bukhari 5972

https://sunnah.com/bukhari:5972

Lyss P. Hacker
Aug 6, 2024

Greater Holy War is great idea in situation of the end of the cycle where our actions cannot have much effects, including in war with weapons of mass destruction. You cannot win the war as was done in more normal times, but you certainly can win the "inner" war.

Evola's references to Islamic Aryan tradition should be read carefully by those who view in islamophobia a source of their identity. Most Muslim immigrants would probably not be considered religious men in a time of the Ottoman Empire, nor would most Europeans be considered Christians during the Christian Middle Ages. There is a need for new Ideas.

