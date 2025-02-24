Ahnaf Ibn Qais argues that this year’s Federal Elections have cemented the East-West divide in German politics, & that from now onward, East Germany, with its emphasis on nationalism & populism, will gradually divorce West Germany, with its ties to globalism & neoliberalism.

Germany, once a titan of industrial might, now watches its factories shuttered, its energy bills soaring to heights unknown, its streets flooded not with the march of progress but with the quiet desperation of a people abandoned. Unvetted mass immigration further strains an already collapsing system, diluting national cohesion, fueling rising crime, and deepening economic turmoil. Deindustrialization is not a policy; it is a ritual suicide, orchestrated by an elite class that sneers at the workers it claims to represent. This self-inflicted ruin stems from the foolish decision to sever Russian oil and gas supplies while simultaneously shutting down perfectly safe and clean nuclear power plants, triggered by green hysteria, leaving the nation energy-starved and vulnerable. The AfD’s rise is the backlash, the return of the repressed, the last, desperate howl of a nation refusing to kneel before its executioners. And yet, even as the AfD ascends, the rot remains. 20% is not enough. Not yet. The CDU, ever the shapeshifting chameleon of power, will twist itself into whatever grotesque coalition is required to keep the machine grinding on. The system is designed to perpetuate itself, to stifle true revolution before it can take root. Aristotle knew this, too — democracy’s end does not come with a sudden coup but with a slow, meticulous suffocation, the masses lulled into a stupor while the oligarchs tighten their grip. — Constantin von Hoffmeister, Editor-in-Chief of Arktos Journal, excerpted from The AfD and the Axe of History, February 23, 2025.

After yesterday, there are officially Two Germanys.

The First is the capitalist West. This Germany adores the Neoliberal World Order, the European Union, the ‘Rules Based World Order’ & its various corollaries.

This Germany is the Germany of Clown World, Cosmopolitanism & Globalism.

The Second is the formerly communist East. This Germany is nationalistic, patriotic & populist in character, & believes that the European Union is a menace.

This Germany is the Germany of national sovereignty & self-determination.

Yesterday, these Two Germanys drew their battle lines with one another. For the next several months & years, they will battle one another for the heart, soul & destiny of Germany & her peoples. This is a fight that is no longer in doubt:

For many years, European politicians have simply chosen to ignore the sundry populist voices amidst their people. On many occasions, they have also resorted to the courts, secret police & other more heavy-handed measures to curb these sentiments.

However, after these elections, there can be no doubt that Populism is here to stay. ‘Containment’ has failed & memetic contagion is now an empirical reality in Germany.

Things will never be the same again.

While it is true that tonight was a victory for ‘business as usual’ à la the CDU/CSU triumph, it is also true that the AfD’s second place finish points to their growing influence in East Germany & beyond, among various segments of the electorate.

Yet, while this was not a triumph for those seeking a ‘mandate for change,’ the party of ‘stability & normalcy’ will be hard pressed to do much in the current polarized climate. For, the East-West divide, which once divided a nation for half a century… is back.

This time, mass migration, social cohesion & cultural continuity are its faultlines.

The CDU/CSU & others have already committed to upholding a several years-long ‘Firewall’ where the AfD is to remain sidelined & hence rendered a pariah, thereby kept outside coalitions & the overall governance of Germany.

Yet when it is the same AfD which has won almost the entirey of East Germany, & is soon to be the second largest party in the Bundestag…

That is much more easier said than done.

Such isolation & quarantining will ultimately fail, for ipso facto it will mean delegitimizing the concerns of the East & its citizenry who voted for the AfD.

The AfD leadership around top candidate Alice Weidel celebrates its historic election result. Image: Sören Stache/dpa/picture alliance

This will have ripple effects that many are still underestimating:

As America withdraws from Europe & the Russo-Ukrainian war draws to a close, we shall see in the coming years & months the emergence of a new Security Architecture in the Peninsula, one which will be hostile to the EU & NATO.

Both these older architectures will likely either (1) be dismantled entirely &/or (2) revised & reconsolidated into something else, given the new facts on the ground. If so, East Germany cannot simply be ignored indefinitely:

With America de facto gone from the Peninsula, the strategic importance of the East on the Great European Plain will be vital for the movement of materials & energy across Europe. The people of East Germany will realize this fact… rather easily.

For they will have a strong Russia, & other minor players (like Hungary, Serbia, etc.) who will seek to project their power & influence eastward in order to safeguard their interests in an East Germany now bereft of their former Yankee overlords.

Such an East Germany will, over many years, grow increasingly hostile to the West & to West Germany, for its natural tendency will be to look eastward toward Russia & its sphere of influence. Such a movement is already taking place, albeit very slowly.

Once all these long-term considerations are made, it becomes clear why a National Divorce has been made increasingly likely, post these Federal Election results.

Geopolitically, East Germany’s drift toward Russia & its Sphere of Influence is a matter of time, a mere question of ‘When?’ as opposed to ‘If…’

Yet, despite said inevitability, the CDU/CSU & other mainstream parties (as of this writing) have wholly ruled out the AfD from Coalition talks for the New Government.

This vicious insult & disrespect to East Germany’s people & to its overall concerns will simply fan the flames of separatism & fragmentation soon.

More than three decades ago, the Berlin Wall came down to signal the end of the Cold War, the triumph of the Unipolar Moment, & a brief interlude which some like Francis Fukuyama declared‘The End of History.’

Yet that time has now passed.

History has begun again with speed, cruelty & fervour.

She is aloof to the mere whimsies of men, many of whom are forever trapped in their own narcissisms & navel-gazing. She is likewise indifferent to their fancies.

As Germany fractures once again, perhaps a Wall may yet go up again on the Elbe, & another may appear once more to partition Berlin…

The DOOM Cometh…!