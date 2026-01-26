Arktos Journal

Jeff Barnes
2h

Naivety at its finest. The author is flabbergasted that Europe didn’t come to the rescue to save a “democracy” because Maduro was “elected” by the people of Venezuela.

Note he barely spent one sentence articulating his “narco-terrorist alibi” point. A telling obfuscation of the facts if there ever was one.

The narco-currency financed destabilization of the United States has come to an end.

Ruben Ott
1hEdited

Game of Chinese Whack-A-Mole.

Eradicate completely drug incomings from "Latin America" and more moles would "suddenly" pop up over yonder

I'm seeing Maduro Deal as a 3fer

1) No More Dope

2) Give US Back Our Oil

3) Show us how this election engineering works

** Xtra Points for inside info on immigration sponsorship by CCP or Unknowns

