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David Denny's avatar
David Denny
2d

A most coherent explanation of the historic basis of the madness now afflicting many nations.

My deal is that the perpetrators will bankrupt themselves and that Western "Civilisation" shall fall on its own sword, leaving the rest of the world in peace. They will not go quietly, that is true, so the nations that fight their own existential battles are to be admired.

And, really, Israel now is no more than the Ben-Gurion Canal wrapped in the Smallpox Blanket of the imaginary propaganda of the Second Coming.

That's my 2p. Thanks for the electrons ...

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S. Wesley Riddle's avatar
S. Wesley Riddle
1d

Why no mention of the 400 plus years of the Islamic conquest of Europe that led to the Crusades? Right or wrong, the Crusades were a reaction.

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