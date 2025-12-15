Malen Manya sees the prison sentences slapped on two men for projecting “White Lives Matter” onto the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam as a symbol of the ethnic stakes of our time, heralding the awakening of European consciousness to the summons of the New Right.

Well, well. The Dutch state has spoken, and its voice is the dull clank of iron on concrete. Six months. Confirmed on appeal. Two native sons headed to prison for the crime of switching on a projector and writing, in perfectly legible letters across the Erasmus Bridge, “White Lives Matter.”

That’s it. No arson. No broken windows. No blood in the streets. Just light. Just words. Just the quiet, stubborn insistence that the people who built the Netherlands, who drained the marshes, who painted the Rembrandts and wrote the Spinoza, might still be allowed to say, without apology, that their lives have value.

The court calls it “group insult” and “incitement.” The regime press calls the sentence “mild.” I call it what it is: a ritual sacrifice offered up to the gods of replacement.

John A. and Daniil S. didn’t beg. They didn’t show up to the circus trial. They didn’t recite the required catechism of self-loathing. They stayed silent while the black-robed priests weighed their refusal to disavow “racist and extreme-right ideology” as an aggravating factor. Good. Let the record show contempt where contrition was demanded. There is a certain austere dignity in that silence, the dignity of a man who knows the game is rigged and refuses to play anyway.

Let us speak plainly. Ethno-nationalism is not an ideology. It is biology given political form. It is the immune system of every healthy people. When the Dutch state jails its own young men for asserting the most elementary right of group survival – the same right every Berber, every Somali, every Han Chinese takes for granted – it is announcing, with the cold clarity of a death sentence, that the historic Dutch nation is no longer entitled to a future.

The globalist occupation regime does not negotiate with its host population. It replaces it. And when the host finally whispers “enough,” the regime responds with cages.

Ethno-nationalism is not a theory you debate in seminar rooms. It is the oldest political instinct in the book: my kin first, my home first, my children who look like me first. Every healthy people on earth practices it without apology. Only Europeans are told it is a pathology. Only we are marched into the dock for uttering the ethnic equivalent of “I exist.”

The New Right does not ask permission. It does not split hairs about whether “White Lives Matter” is polite enough for the drawing rooms of Amsterdam-Zuid. It states the obvious: when a continent is being transformed against the will of its native population, the moral imperative is not dialogue. It is defiance.

Six months for photons on a bridge. Compare and contrast with the revolving door for groomers, knifemen, and enrichers-of-all-sorts who seem to enjoy a different legal physics entirely. The message could not be clearer if it were written in ten-meter letters across the sky: the state no longer defends the Dutch people. It polices them. It punishes their survival instinct while subsidising its opposite.

That is why the New Nationalist Right grows. Not because we hate the Other. Because we refuse to hate ourselves.

John and Daniil are not saints. They are not plaster icons. They are two ordinary men who looked at the future being prepared for their nieces and nephews and said, loud enough for the microphones to hear: No.

And for that refusal they will spend half a year in a cage.

Let the globalists crow about “mild sentences.” Let the journalists preen about the majesty of Dutch law. Every day those two men sit behind bars is another recruiting poster for the only politics that still has a pulse.

The beam was brief. The lesson is permanent.

White Lives Matter.

Say it in the dark if you must.

But say it.

And when the next projector flickers to life on the next bridge, the next wall, the next cathedral façade, remember Rotterdam.

The New Right is not coming.

It is already here.