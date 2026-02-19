Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
frankly's avatar
frankly
11h

Nordstream, 9/11, JFK, Pearl Harbor. All acts of war.

The pipeline, represented security for Russia and Germany! It was destroyed to further the interests of a group that should be irrevocably hindered from continued power!

There must be a way to remove the profit from war?

Reply
Share
Mercedes Aguayo's avatar
Mercedes Aguayo
9h

Muy interesante caracterización del mundo actual y de la correlación de fuerzas entre los diferentes "occidentes". Desde el sur del sur, lo único que ha cambiado es que la política de Trump obligó a los actores a sacarse la careta. Ya no hablan en nombre de la "democracia" sino del poder. Sigue siendo imperialismo, ahora puro y duro. ¿Cual es desde su visión el papel de China e India que son civilizaciones milenarias?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arktos Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture