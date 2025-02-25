BUY FROM ARKTOS

Nicholas Rooney — Talking to the Wolf: The Alexander Dugin Interviews

Talking to the Wolf by Nicholas Rooney offers a collection of extended interviews with Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin. He discusses topics like the Ukraine conflict, Eurasianism, Slavic history, and Western liberalism, presenting his views in a more personal, informal tone. This book serves as both an introduction to Dugin’s philosophy and a deeper dive for seasoned readers, providing a unique perspective on his controversial ideas.