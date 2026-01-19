Arktos Journal

Rose Sybil
Rose Sybil
44m

Every time I read an article or speech of Faye’s, I love him more. This one is complete fire and the only few places I disagree with in prescriptions are explained by the different context of the time. The best possible outcome now is America overcoming itself and its former form, that’s the only place we diverge here.

I have to read one of his full books soon. I have a few PDFs just never do and I’m being silly.

gurugeorge
3h

Everything about this is absolutely brilliant and spot-on, except that he refuses to name a certain very real enemy. Perhaps a tactical decision (given the time of writing), but by now it's high time to let the cat out of the bag and let the Noticing proceed; surely he must know better than to put the entire critique on an absolutely impersonal "System."

This is the same error the "dark enlightenment" people made. It sounds clever and cool, but is the System really all that impersonal, or have its parts and pieces been gradually and deliberately nudged into place by identifiable people since the end of WW2, and are they not basically in control of it (as per the Wizard of OZ?).

(I'm reminded here of the proper counter argument to the usual libertarian stuff about the impossibility of central direction of the economy: some judicious level of central planning MUST be possible, because the elites very obviously plan the economy centrally for themselves to some extent, so in that case why can't the same thing be done by patriotic elites for the sake of their peoples?)

