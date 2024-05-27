Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Librarian of Celaeno's avatar
Librarian of Celaeno
May 27, 2024

Their commitment to eugenics in the interest of militarism rendered them functionally extinct, and they were ultimately brought down by freer and more fecund people.

Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arktos Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture