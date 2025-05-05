Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Aguiar's avatar
Paulo Aguiar
8h

When institutions bend the rules to block candidates they don't like, the people respond, and this time, they responded decisively. Simion's surge isn't just a vote for a man; it's a backlash against a political class that treats national sovereignty as a nuisance and democratic will as optional.

No amount of courtroom games or intelligence leaks can suppress the reality that Romanians want order, identity, and control over their own destiny.

If the so-called guardians of democracy keep meddling, they may soon find themselves irrelevant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Arktos Journal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture