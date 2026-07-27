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John Pellegrini's avatar
John Pellegrini
3h

Excellent, couragious article, and most of all, accurately describing the current dystopian zeitgeist. We are witnessing a slow dissolution of our country....We are still winning a few battles, but I believe we have already lost the war. Most of the damage done since the 1960s is irreversible, and it will only get worse. The only thing I criticize Ms. Hendrix for is living in Minnesota, which has become a communist, muslim, Somali, anti-white, 3rd world hellhole. Every sane white American should leave that state.

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