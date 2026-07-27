The great redeeming value of the Donald Trump years is that they’ve clarified things. They have offered no salvation or solutions, but the polarization they’ve engendered ensures no one can delude themselves about what’s at stake. There is no longer any consensus about so-called American values. The Left has abandoned free speech since 2017, and the Right is turning against the “proposition nation.” Now, it appears both factions are dismissing the “rule of law” itself, except as a slogan wielded in bad faith. We can’t dispense with it quickly enough.

It was always a sham. Most of the great triumphs of American progressivism, from desegregation to homosexual marriage, were imposed undemocratically by justices who wanted to implement their policy preferences. Conceived by the Founders as the weakest branch of government, the Supreme Court is today essentially sovereign when it comes to domestic policy, with Congress unable or unwilling to legislate, the states rendered meaningless administrative entities, and even an “authoritarian” like Trump unwilling to defy the Court on decisions like birthright citizenship.

However, that is changing. Progressives are more willing to defy power than the Right, and with a conservative-leaning court, Democrats have lost their former institutional reverence. They are openly discussing packing the Court. Lower courts are also explicitly disobeying the Supreme Court on immigration issues, with the supreme court in Hawaii essentially denying its authority altogether.

Conservatives, given their naïve trust in institutions, abstractions, and the Constitution, have been slow to react. They might also be counting on the Supreme Court to eventually restore order, forgetting that Chief Justice John Roberts sees his job as maintaining the Court’s legitimacy among liberals, while swing vote Amy Coney Barrett is intimidated by left-wing protests.

However, another case may do what the Supreme Court has not: awaken ordinary white people to the lie of the “rule of law.” It is a case that every American has a stake in. It is the case of Shiloh Hendrix, a white mother in Minnesota who has been convicted for saying a word that is repeated countless times every single day by the Regime’s pets.

In April 2025, a black child stole something from Hendrix’s bag. She allegedly called the boy the Forbidden Word, the “N Word.” A certain Sharmake Omar, a Somali, then followed Hendrix, filming her as she tried to walk away with her child. Though a migrant, he understands how power functions in the United States and repeatedly dared her to say the word. She did.

The NAACP demanded charges be brought against her for Lèse-majesté, though the system had to at least call it something like “disorderly conduct.” Hendrix was probably lucky; she initially faced another charge, and some wanted more. A misdemeanor offense going to a jury is something extraordinary, and in this case it showed Minnesota’s determination to enforce what is, in reality, a blasphemy law.

But white people did not behave the way they usually do. Largely because of the black community’s support for the now convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony, whites rallied to Hendrix and raised her a considerable amount of money on GiveSendGo.

These racial proxy wars via fundraising herald the future, as atomized Americans can feel like they are part of the struggle through online activism. It is tempting to simply dismiss them as meaningless, but in a society defined by spectacle, all of this has power. There is a feedback loop: both sides radicalize each other. Identities are ultimately formed and defended by vanguards. This is the kind of case that builds them.

A jury then convicted Hendrix on one of two counts of disorderly conduct. Interestingly, she was acquitted of the charge that included using a racial slur against the black child. This alleged incident was not caught on video. Perhaps more importantly, the child’s father gave disastrously self-contradictory testimony. Though witnesses saw him speaking English with ease, the court went through the expensive farce of two translators for him. He initially claimed that he did not know that there was a fundraising site operating on his behalf. Later, however, he admitted he did know about the site and even knew how much money he had received. While it seems obvious that he committed perjury, the female judge — a Democrat appointee — intervened on his behalf and even scolded the defense attorney for attempting to show the court the still live fundraising site.

Indeed, as Hendrix’s attorney Brian Karalus admitted, he was not opposing the prosecution so much during the jury as the judge. Tom Hennessey, a pro-white activist on X, was seemingly the only person who actually attended the trial in a media capacity to report what was taking place in the courtroom. He noted the hostility of the judge, and efforts by her to reduce the chances of appeal by trying to prevent the defense attorney from having records made.

Though the media continues to imply that Hendrix is being punished for using a racial slur against “a child,” the truth is that she was acquitted of this, not least because a police officer testified that the child’s father initially said he did not feel his son was in danger. Instead, Hendrix was convicted of disorderly conduct in the more absurd case. Omar followed her with a camera, daring her to say the Forbidden Word, which she did, thus raising the question of whether it can really be “disorderly conduct” when you are saying a word the “victim” dared you to say.

If the “N Word” is so powerful that blacks simply cannot be trusted to refrain from violence if their delicate ears hear it, then surely the person who is provoking the confrontation, particularly against someone who is trying to leave with a child in hand, is the one responsible.

Nonetheless, the court system, in its majesty, decided that it became an offense only when Hendrix herself said it. The capstone to the farce is that the supposedly offended party did not testify. He has since fled to Somalia with the money he raised from a fundraiser. He had also previously been charged with a sex crime, but the state of Minnesota chose not to prosecute him “in the interest of justice.”

The precedent this sets is terrifying. Every non-white in the country now has an active incentive to follow white people around with a camera, daring them to say something that might cause offense. Blacks can either get white people put on trial for saying something or perhaps attack them with impunity. Such standards only go one way. Even now, blacks are berating random white people in Madison, Wisconsin, following a police shooting and openly threatening violence. They are not being accused of disorderly conduct, and they never will be.

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Judge Christa Daily refused to mention the First Amendment in her jury instructions. She also gave Hendrix a fairly severe sentence of supervised probation and 200 hours of community service. This means the state will also be able to interfere with her family. This is in striking contrast to the lenient treatment she has extended to other defendants convicted of real crimes, including sex crimes. Of course, every society punishes blasphemy and political crimes more severely than crimes against other citizens, so we should not be surprised.

A final capstone to the absurdity came when an obviously fake X profile representing Hendrix emerged. The fake “Shiloh Hendrix” referred to herself as a “Christian,” which Hendrix is not, and also said that she would host a podcast and wanted to do interviews. Well-meaning whites promptly fell for it and donated large amounts of money, whereupon a black man revealed that he had been behind it and had successfully scammed “MAGA.” Of course, confessing to a scam online, for millions of people to see, potentially opens him up to felony charges, and he has since backtracked and claims he is returning the money. However, that may not even be necessary — as a black man, the law does not seem to apply to him at all.

Americans have been used to mocking Europeans and the British for their supposed lack of free speech. The Shiloh Hendrix case shows that we do not have it either. Indeed, it’s even worse. It’s not that the dreaded “N Word” is banned. It’s practically ubiquitous. It’s that a young white woman who was first the victim of a crime and then pursued by a foreigner cannot say it without state punishment. In essence, this is akin to criminal penalties for failing to call an aristocrat an honorific like “Your Grace.” However, instead of being justified on the grounds of pedigree, it is precisely because blacks are apparently too impulsive and violent to obey the same rules as everyone else that they deserve special protection.

Law is now entirely downstream from identity and ideology. Perhaps it always was.

The belief in universal morality, once the greatest asset of the West, has become its greatest disadvantage. Concepts like “the rule of law,” “colorblind justice,” or the “neutrality of judges” are as outdated and nonsensical as the Donation of Constantine.

Hendrix deserves infinite credit for her courage in refusing to take a plea deal and forcing this case to go to trial. She deserves our support for an appeal. We all have a stake in the outcome of this case, and all have an interest in promoting it as widely as possible.

If the West is to recover its soul and its sovereignty, the pretty lies that have led us to this impasse must die. The most important target is and has always been the courts, where the average white person is most likely to experience the horrific nature of our ruling system.

Now, one mother from Minnesota, through her courage, has put the court system itself on trial. The best weapon we have in this fight is our solidarity.

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