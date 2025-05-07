Alexander Dugin sees George Simion’s first-round win in Romania’s presidential election as another spark in Europe’s conservative surge and a sign of the nation’s Orthodox revival.

The victory of the sovereigntist candidate George Simion in the first round of Romania’s presidential election is a momentous event. It confirms the Romanian people’s will to end the dominance of the liberal Euro-elites and the globalist dictatorship. It is also essential to remember that the Romanian people are an Orthodox people. When George Simion and the previously disqualified candidate Călin Georgescu speak of a return to traditional values, they mean a return to Orthodoxy. This is of great significance.

A wave of conservative revolution is now rising across Europe. Supporters of traditional values are challenging the globalists. We saw an earlier act of this drama in America, in the struggle of the Trumpists against the globalists, which resulted in the victory of traditional values in the last U.S. election. Of course, American traditional values differ from both ours and Europe’s, but they remain traditional values nonetheless.

This conservative revolution has now spread to Europe, where it meets fierce resistance from radical liberals who have effectively established dictatorships in most European countries. Just recently, they designated the conservative sovereigntist party Alternative for Germany (AfD) as an “extremist organization” — without any legitimate basis. In doing so, they openly defied the new U.S. administration, as both Trump and Elon Musk have expressed support for the AfD.

Similarly, Trump, Musk, and the Trumpist movement supported Romanian sovereigntist Călin Georgescu, who was unlawfully barred from the 2025 presidential election. Georgescu had previously won the first round in 2024 — an outcome annulled on entirely unsubstantiated allegations that he was working for Russia.

Now, in a new first round, George Simion — endorsed by Georgescu — has taken the lead with 41% of the vote. His victory represents not only a triumph for the Romanian people but also for conservative Europe as a whole in its struggle against the liberal-globalist dictatorship.

Of course, not all of Simion’s geopolitical positions align with ours. Yet he opposes the Kiev regime, rejects war, and resists liberalism and its dictatorship. By doing so, he becomes, objectively, our ally. His victory will not mean smooth relations — just as our ties with Trump and other Western conservatives are not without friction. Perfect harmony will be impossible. But at the very least, these figures are the enemies of our enemies. In particular, Simion shares our stance toward the neo-Nazi regime installed in Kiev by our mutual foes — the globalists.

It is likely that the globalists will attempt further action against the Romanian people. Their first attempt to elect a conservative president — Georgescu — was thwarted. This is now the second attempt. And we can see the globalists will stop at nothing: political assassinations, outright terrorist tactics, banning and criminally prosecuting political figures who oppose them, and annulling or revising election results.

Let me repeat: Europe has become a full-fledged liberal dictatorship. Not long ago, many scoffed at the idea, claiming liberalism could never be dictatorial or totalitarian. Yet today, we can all clearly see what a liberal dictatorship and liberal totalitarianism truly are. This regime ignores the democratic will of the people, branding political opponents as “far-right” and “extremist,” violating all democratic norms.

Although Trump has managed, at least temporarily, to defeat this dictatorship in America, Europe has yet to realize its conservative revolution. There is hope that George Simion will become its first victor. Given that traditional values for Romanians are inseparable from Orthodoxy, Simion’s virtually inevitable victory — if the second round proceeds — will likely create favorable conditions for developing Russian-Romanian relations. This outcome seems increasingly certain, especially since former Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta, who finished fourth with 13% of the vote, has already endorsed Simion.

One final note. Some observers fear Simion’s proposal for reunifying Romania and Moldova. Moldova’s current president, Maia Sandu — a globalist and Soros appointee — is the direct opposite of sovereigntist Simion. In this context, a total lack of understanding between them is inevitable. I would not even rule out the possibility that Romania may soon become closer to Russia than Moldova, which was once so dear and familiar to us.

But for now, the most important priority is ensuring that this election proceeds fairly. The Romanian people must be allowed to express their will freely. The European globalists, who have imposed their liberal dictatorship even in Romania, must not be permitted to sabotage once again the free expression of the Orthodox Romanian people.

(Translated from the Russian)