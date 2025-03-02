Călin Georgescu greeting his supporters

Kenneth Schmidt notes that the Romanian establishment’s suppression of Călin Georgescu — through lawfare, media blackouts, and dubious accusations —has galvanized nationalist factions, ignited mass protests, and exposed the desperation of globalist elites clinging to power against the will of the people.

The European establishment media is being very coy about the numbers of pro-Georgescu demonstrators on the streets of Bucharest on February 29th and March 1st. Some say thousands, others say tens of thousands. Some web influencers are giving figures in the hundreds of thousands, which would be quite near the half-million mark of the February 2nd protests defending the candidacy of Călin Georgescu.

Georgescu came in first place in the first round of the Romanian presidential election on November 24th, 2024, with 22.95% of the vote. He was sent to go up against Elena Lasconi of the liberal Save Romania Union in the December 8th runoff, but the Constitutional Court of Romania ordered a recount and then quickly annulled the election on December 6th, making some very weak claims of Russian and Chinese interference based, allegedly, on “intelligence files.” The re-run of the election was eventually scheduled for May 4th.

On February 26th, Georgescu was detained by Romanian law enforcement while he was on his way to file his candidacy for the new election. He was questioned by prosecutors and released on some kind of court-ordered supervision. The terms of this supervision prohibit him from opening any social media accounts and making any appearances in the media. This seems rather convenient for the establishment! It’s likely some dubious charges will be filed against him and he will be banned from participating in the election. Naturally, everyday Romanians are smelling a rat.

Romanian nationalists tend to be a fractious bunch and they have a bad habit, God bless them, of feuding with each other. However, the poor treatment of Georgescu has had the positive effect of bringing them together. George Simion, head of the large Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), a national-conservative party, has thrown his weight behind Călin Georgescu, even though Simion and Georgescu weren’t on speaking terms going back to around 2022. The third largest nationalist group, the Party of Young People (POT), led by a lady named Anamaria Gavrilă, has been on very good terms with Georgescu, even before the election, and may be his most steadfast supporters. The second biggest nationalist group, SOS Romania (SOS RO), led by Diana Șoșoacă, joined AUR and POT in introducing a no-confidence motion in the legislature, protesting the treatment of Georgescu, even though they knew it would fail. Miss Șoșoacă is a tough-talking gal and was removed from the original presidential ballot by the courts for being “too radical.” So, like Georgescu, she is another victim of devious affronts to the democratic process.

Kudos to US Vice President JD Vance, who, during the Munich Security Conference, protested the “flimsy evidence” against a Romanian candidate, without mentioning Georgescu by name. I frankly never thought I would see the day when an American vice president would defend a Romanian nationalist. The world is changing and in a big way.

Mr. Georgescu may never get to be Romanian president, as it seems possible a jail cell awaits him. Certainly, a large cohort of the Romanian people are on his side. He is leading in all the polls I’ve seen. The Avangard poll shows he is 18 percentage points ahead of his nearest competitor. He is experiencing what Donald Trump experienced: “lawfare,” the abuse of the legal system for political purposes. I pray he won’t have to dodge bullets like President Trump did.

Eventually, the globalists will fail in Romania and the rest of Europe. Someday soon, the ridiculous “cordon sanitaire” tactics in France, Austria and Germany will be overcome. “Lawfare” will be defeated. The lies and libels of the European and American political establishments will be exposed. The bottom line is that the neo-liberal globalists just don’t care about the populations they rule over, and the people know it.