DD
Thanks for the opportunity to comment.

BRIEFLY, while self-identifying European-race Communities in European-race Original Homelands is per se a valid enterprise, the same CANNOT be said of such communities in the Homelands of Others, of which the American Continents, occupied for some 17 Millennia by the racial Siberian diaspora and half a Millennium by the European Intrusion, evince a starkly different backdrop.

As a prognosis, the only sensitive and legitimate way forward for Whites in the Americas is, to me, to engage with the proprietorial descendents of the Siberian diaspora to foster THEIR community self-identification + self-government and, that achieved, ask for THEIR OWN position.

We all look through the European lens which - look towards Kiev - has never added much to the global community beyond war and extraction.

Our own way forward is to discover the Others' problems before global movements allow us to destroy OURSELVES.

Blessings!

