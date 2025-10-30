Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maristella Tonello's avatar
Maristella Tonello
12h

Una destra auspicata da Evola oggi è solo una chimera. Manca la cultura di base, manca la volontà da parte dei filosofi di divulgarla, mancano i politici che provino attuarla, perché quest'ultimi guardano al potere fine a sé stesso e non al benessere della società.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Arktos Journal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture