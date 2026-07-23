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Huynen's avatar
Huynen
10h

Europe is indeed ensnared in an insoluble dilemma or double bind. Or it accepts remaining a vassal of the US, the anglosphere, and the Abrahamist basket of crabs, destined to become little more than a sub-region of the Commonwealth. Or, as Leibniz already advocated, it completes her Renaissance through binding with the Far East and India, relinking with her Antiquity, over the monotheist parenthesis.

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