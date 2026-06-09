No separate peace is possible.

There is no scenario where America survives and Europe does not. There is no scenario where Europe survives and America does not. This is not some poetic or aspirational claim. Our divided civilization strives for unity, for the restoration of the Roman idea of Imperium, and even the current degraded European Union is a bastardized expression of this dream. Yet that is irrelevant.

This is no time for fanciful dreaming or wishful thinking, even less for misguided pride. We whites are all down bad. Tiresome bragging from Americans about “cucked” Europeans or the Continentals invoking Julius Evola to complain about “negrified” America blinds us from the reality that all Western nations are essentially on the same path to dispossession. The demographic trends may be better or worse in different countries, but they are all leading to the same place. More importantly, we face the same bureaucratic obstacles, the same disingenuous arguments, the same political enemies, and the same moral paralysis among our kindred peoples. No one can indulge in self-satisfaction.

Yet unity is elusive. There are real differences in interests between Europe and America. There is also the uncomfortable fact that if we reclaimed our countries and did recover our identity, pride, and sovereignty, there could even be conflict between us. Questions like America’s territorial ambitions in Greenland or Canada, Europeans’ access to cheap Russian energy sources, or the relevance of NATO divide nationalists in different countries, as do the secessionist ambitions of activists in Scotland, Catalonia, Flanders and other areas. With the war between Russia and Ukraine continuing endlessly and pointlessly, it seems hollow to merely invoke “no more brothers’ wars” and act as if something has been accomplished.

A common agenda uniting all our peoples and providing a plan for practical action in our separate yet united struggles for state power has been sorely needed.

It is needed no longer. That agenda exists in a word. It is Remigration.

Every patriotic movement within the West has a realistic yet radical policy solution that separates serious activists from the cranks and attention seekers. The consequences of Remigration, and the steps necessary to achieving it, force us to build the kind of movement that is needed by giving us a focus, a demand, and a rallying cry. Perhaps even more importantly, it is needed in every Western country, and so patriots have a way to show solidarity without arrogantly asserting domination or superior status over kindred nations.

The Remigration Summit held in Portugal on May 30 was a milestone for three key reasons. First, it assembled serious leaders from parties and movements contesting for power in a realistic way. Second, it managed to appeal to both patriotic vanguards and the larger, softer “national conservative” constituencies that dutifully support the center-right but are ready for a true alternative. Finally, it boasted a significant presence from North America, sending a definitive signal that “European” is not a mere geographic expression but an assertion of immutable ethnocultural identity throughout the world.

Speakers included Björn Höcke from the Alternative for Germany, which is already the most popular party in many areas of the Bundesrepublik despite ludicrous repression, Rocío de Meer of Vox, and Lidewij de Vos of the Forum for Democracy in the Netherlands. These and other figures are part of the political process, in some cases on the verge of real power, yet they did not run for cover from this conference. Martin Sellner, who has done more to popularize the concept of Remigration than anyone else, and Eva Vlaardingerbroek, the Dutch political commenator who is well known in American conservative circles, also lent the conference significant star power. Afonso Gonçalves and his movement, representing the host country, showed that Portugal has joined a continent wide-struggle that it was seemingly absent from since the fall of the Estado Novo.

Such a broad coalition may seem dangerous. After all, when discussing Right and Left, there are many “Rights” based on different national, religious, and ideological foundations, but just one deconstructionist, egalitarian Left. In some ways, that makes the so-called Right much easier to attack, much harder to unite, and much more hesitant to act with unity and courage.

It is thus no small thing that these and other movements could work together, not just because journalists are eager to use guilt by association, but because there are necessarily tensions between mainstreamers and vanguardists. Such conflicts seemed absent in Portugal. This bodes well because there is little evidence that simply planting a flag of an extreme position, without any attempt to build a larger coalition, can lead to the seizure of state power.

The target of our opposition should be the gatekeepers within the center-right that prevent the patriotic masses from rallying to their natural protectors and champions among the nationalist leadership. However, for the gatekeepers to be broken, there must be a tolerant attitude towards all comrades, especially those to our own right, who operate in good faith, while simultaneously not letting ourselves become so marginal as to be irrelevant. It is arguably the most delicate balancing act in politics. The Remigration Summit succeeded.

Canadians and Americans were also well represented at the conference, including Daniel Tyrie of the Dominion Society, Cyan Quinn of the White Papers Policy Project, and Jared Taylor of American Renaissance. Greg Bovino, former Commander-at-Large of the United States Border Patrol, was the surprise attendee of the conference, shocking the American mainstream media and prompting another wave of fascist panic. Yet the journalists were self-discrediting. Charging that one of the Trump Administration’s top former officials was a “fascist” at the time when nationalists are frustrated with the president for being too moderate on immigration was not an effective attack. If anything, it buttressed Commander Bovino’s image because it portrayed him as essentially equivalent to Trump himself, a man against whom the usual smears have long since lost their effectiveness.

However, all the conference speeches were just rhetoric unless there is a specific plan to achieve Remigration. On my show Identity Politics, I was surprised by how many viewers asked whether Remigration was even feasible, as if the only way to accomplish it was by kicking in doors and rounding up every individual migrant and non-European by force. In reality, there are detailed policy proposals about ways this can be done. The Institute for Remigration, announced at the conference, is already developing both political and policy strategies for achieving Remigration within our lifetime. The Save Europe Act represents the first practical step for organizing the European masses behind a concrete policy agenda.

Such tangible demands are invaluable. Theory is important, but lost in grand narratives about the West’s sacred destiny is the question of what we are asking ordinary voters and citizens to support. What does “reclaim our nations” mean in real terms? How can it be accomplished? Is it realistic? Now there are answers, as well as evidence to support why it is necessary. Making things concrete and tangible is also a necessary challenge to our own activists. Are you with the Remigration agenda or not? If not, what is your alternative?

European patriots have their vehicle. The only question that remains is whether they can win with it.

If anything, it is America, the superpower of the Occident, that is behind Europe. President Donald Trump has accomplished many things during his second term regarding immigration, some so extraordinary that we simply overlook them. Illegal border crossings have practically ceased, refugee admissions have stopped almost entirely except for white South Africans, and the Trump Administration has begun denaturalizing foreign-born Americans for fraud and abuse. The vastly increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement, now the equal of most militaries, is the first armed government force in many decades that we can say is explicitly on the Right.

Yet American nationalism today is ideologically incoherent compared to many European movements, pulled in a thousand different directions by clickbait and conspiracies. Remigration is a point of unity, and American participation in this conference is a promising sign. Whatever emerges out of MAGA and the Trump coalition must commit to the mass deportations and denaturalizations that will be necessary for America to exist in any meaningful sense within two decades.

There is little time left to save ourselves and our posterity but more hope now than at any other time since the end of the Cold War. The long 20th century will be brought to an end, the century of Identity will begin, and the European peoples will burn away the rot that has morally crippled us since the end of the second great Western Civil War. Let the spark lit in Portugal set alight the conflagration.